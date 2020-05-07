Leaving Cert students have their say: ‘This is no ordinary year, it cannot be treated as one’

We asked Leaving Cert students to share their views on what’s happening with their exams during a global pandemic. Here’s some of what they had to say.

Gavin Mitten is a sixth year student at Patrician Secondary School, in Newbridge, County Kildare:

"The year 2020 will never be forgotten by our country. This year will have seen a national health emergency, a monumental change in the way people live their lives, and tragically a huge loss of life. I’d like to express my gratitude to the Irish government for their tackling of the Covid-19 crisis. However, one area where I believe they are falling down is in the area of secondary education.

"The Leaving Cert has always been a major source of stress for students, but there was always a level of certainty where you worked consistently towards the exams in June. However, amidst the Covid-19 crisis we have been stripped of that certainty! We are now being asked to partake in prolonged online learning, whilst missing out on weeks of valuable class time with our teachers.

In March, the “Irish Second-Level Students’ Union” (ISSU), surveyed 46% of Leaving cert students, wherein 49% opted for ‘Predicted grading’. The Union proposed a ‘No Detriment Policy’. A solution where students receive a predicted grade before sitting the Leaving cert, giving them a grade to fall back on in the case where they underperform as a result of the situation.

"On April 10 a clear message was received by students, our voices are not being heard. How does the government expect us to focus on our studies when the persistent threat of the virus dominates our thoughts? How can I adequately prepare for an exam that determines my future, when my priority is keeping myself and my loved ones safe? It is an overwhelming challenge that many students may not be able to overcome. In my case, I suffer from asthma and will not feel safe back in school with a respiratory virus circulating.

"There are also students being forced to mind their siblings, while their parents do essential work in the frontline services, and also students suffering from relentless anxiety or domestic abuse. ‘Tradition’ goes out the window during a ‘Once-in-a-Century’ global pandemic. In my view, the No Detriment Policy is the only way forward. It is a pragmatic solution to an imperfect situation, alleviating additional stress for students. This is no ordinary year, it cannot be treated as one."

Claire Watson, a Leaving Cert student from Co. Cork:

“Unfortunately neither hook or crook nor July or August answers the questions of students across Ireland. We are in the dark yet we are expected to study and work in the dark. As soon as this lockdown is lifted, people will wish to reunite with friends and family that they haven't been able to see. People will want to leave their homes, yet postponing the exams until July will trap students inside their house and behind their desk.”

“In 2019 Studyclix surveyed students based on their mental health. The survey found that 75% of students suffered from extreme stress during their two-year Senior Cycle course. This survey was conducted in 2019 when a pandemic was not adding to this pressure. Anxiety affected 71% of students and depression affected 28%.

Motivation is not something that can be forced or faked, it comes from a specific mixture of stress and desire. When stress outweighs desire, motivation becomes lost and hopelessness sets in.

“How can we expect students with inadequate learning facilities, inadequate classes and a lack of motivation to complete and do well in their final exams? If the leaving cert goes ahead this summer, Ireland will see it's biggest failure rate and drop out rate ever. Students who wish to study abroad will be sabotaged by this decision. Colleges will not be able to afford to continue their school year without first years.”

Victoria Bollard is a sixth year student at Kinsale Community School, Co Cork:

“When it was first announced that the exams were postponed, I was devastated. I’m not sure what I wanted them to say but I know it wasn’t this."After a few days, I began to accept it but I kept reading social media posts by older people, criticising sixth year students and labelling us as selfish. We’re not upset about missing our debs, or our summer holidays, although a lot of us probably are as well. We’re upset because all of the stress and the pressure that comes with the exams was extended for another few months.

"There is so much going on in the world that is resulting in so many people having sleepless nights, and we’ve been told to ignore all that and just keep studying. It’s going to be impossible for some students to do that. The Leaving Cert doesn’t help with that pressure at all. Being told to ignore what’s going on in the world and continue on is adding extra pressure. We all know that our results won’t be what we hoped.

"The results determine if you get the course you want and, for a lot of people who really want their course, they will be disappointed. I think that’s what students are scared about: If they do use predicted grades, some people won’t be happy, if they do go ahead with the exams, studying until then won’t be easy.

Everyone is scared and anxious because of the virus, and everyone is scared of getting it. We aren’t any different and on top of that we have the stress of sitting exams.

"We're worried about next year too. We don't know what's happening, we haven't been given any clarification. When will we be starting college? A lot of students rely on work to be able to pay for college. Thousands of us depend on working to afford accommodation, and that's a big stress for people as well. When exam time comes, public health could still say it's not safe for us to do so. Even if they do, there still will be students who can't, if they are at risk. I know a student who has a very low-immune system. Unless the virus is completely gone, she won't be able to sit the exam. I don't think they are considering students who are in similar positions."

Dylan McLaughlin, a sixth year student at CBS Thurles, Co. Tipperary:

"I was ready to take on this huge obstacle. The summer was going to be amazing. I had so much to look forward to, all the rights of passage for a Leaving Cert student: graduation, concerts, festivals, my beloved running races, debs, etc. It was going great for me. But then on April 10, Mr Joe McHugh broke the news to us that our Leaving Cert exams would now be in July or August. It broke my heart, to tell you the truth. Imagine you’re running a marathon, you’re on your 41 km and you turn the final bend to do that last km. You have put in months of training and then the race organizer turns around and says I’m sorry, but the race has now been extended to 50 km.

"Every day we wake up is stressful. No matter how hard we try we cannot hide from the stories developing about Covid-19. Now imagine the stress of the biggest exam of your life on top of that. We don’t need this. There is more to life than the Leaving Cert. Lots of people are dying each day, there are hundreds of new cases per day, people are risking their lives to help us stay safe.

"Joe McHugh, teachers' unions and the stakeholders need to listen to us - the Leaving Certificate class of 2020. The world and the way in which we live our life is changing rapidly.

We cannot see loved ones, we cannot go to school, we cannot leave our homes, only for essential journeys, so I think this would be the correct time to change the way the Leaving Cert is done.

"What about the health and wellbeing of us, the students? Do they expect us to sit in the exam halls in July/August with face masks on, or temperatures being taken as we go in and out? How will we get to the exams if we are still in lockdown? Will it be safe to be in the exam halls? What happens if there is a spike in cases once lockdown ends? Will we have to do the exams in December then? When will we start college then? How are we meant to sit the biggest exams of our life after being out of school for nearly five months? What is plan B? Is there even a plan B?

A whole extra level of stress and problems. Stress, stress and more stress."

Charlie Murray is a sixth-year student at St Caimin’s Community School in Shannon, County Clare:

“I don’t feel that postponing the exams was ever a solution but moreover, a temporary fix. If we aren’t able to do what we usually do during these unprecedented times, then we can’t be expected to do the very same Leaving Cert this year. There has to be something new in place. We cannot be expected to sit exams as normal and get the same results because this has put all of us at a disadvantage. I think postponing the exams has also created further problems down the line. For example, if you want to study abroad, if we postpone everything, that means when other countries are doing their recruiting for colleges, we don’t know if our results will be out.”

With online teaching, since that’s at home, we’ve intertwined our school life with our home life. So with all this pressure, it feels like there’s no escape. I find myself leaving my home more and more to try and escape it.

Anytime I’m at home, the exams are constantly hanging over my head. The pressure and the stress is growing by the day and we’re constantly told to keep our heads down but realistically we can’t. We don’t know what we’re working towards because we don’’t know what the exams will hold. With all the uncertainty, how can you work towards a goal that is unknown? It’s causing us anxiety and stress and with that, we’re losing motivation. Without motivation, you can't retain information. So you could sit at your desk and read books and books for hours on end to try to study but if we’re not able to retain that information what’s the point?

There are countless students and teachers across the country who do not have the resources for proper online teaching. Are they going to be forgotten about? All this is just constantly building stress and it feels as if students are not being listened to."

Alicia O’Sullivan, is a sixth year student at Skibbereen Community School, County Cork:

"The Leaving Cert is actually very rigid and it’’s very, very standardised; Everything happens the same way, every year. But that’s been completely upended this year. One of the biggest worries students have is if it will be safe to hold exams come July. I know that they are considering how they will actually run the exams, how the timetable will look, things like that. But there's still that uncertainty in terms of it actually being safe for students.

The idea that there’s going to be X amount of students crammed in a sweaty, clustered exam hall touching the same desks, biros and papers all day. That doesn’t seem very realistic to anyone. On top of that, there's people like myself who are immuno-compromised. Obviously we have our worries too, if it will be safe for us.

I also have worries about the results, and how the CAO will work. I’ve applied to go abroad. It's only one of my options, but it's one of my top options. I know there are a lot of people who have their hearts set on studying abroad.

Due to the virus, nothing is fair, nothing will be completely fair, we do have to accept that circumstances are unprecedented.

But I think what they’ve done has just added more unfairness to it, and drawn it out. People are arguing that predicted grades are unfair, and yes, maybe that’s true. No-one is saying they are completely fair. But in my opinion, they’ve just added problems by postponing the exams. Personally, I’d like to sit the exams but looking at it objectively — How is it going to be possible when the uncertainty is causing such problems for students?”