Leaving Cert students banned from talking to teachers about grades

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, May 12, 2020 - 06:22 PM

Leaving Cert students are now banned from discussing their grades with teachers.

The Department of Education has confirmed the move saying tuition for the year has now ceased for sixth year students who are no longer allowed to hand in any further work.

A spokesperson said any attempt to influence a teacher is "entirely inappropriate and will be regarded as canvassing".

A department spokesperson said the decision was made in a bid to make the new calculated grades system operate as fairly as possible.

He said it was made in conjunction with teacher representatives and school management bodies.

Officials are drawing up guidelines for schools on how they can handle any approaches.

The written exams this summer have been scrapped and replaced with a system of calculated grades.

Officials said the three weeks of tuition time remaining in the school year would normally have been set aside for revising material in preparation for the summer exam, which is now not going ahead.

“Teachers and students may not discuss the student’s achievement in the subject over the past two years,” the department said in a statement.

“Nor can they discuss the student’s ranking in a class, or their estimated mark or the level at which an estimated mark is to be provided in a subject.”

It said the students remain enrolled in their schools until the end of the school terms and schools have an obligation to support their wellbeing in the coming weeks.

“One of the fundamental principles of the calculated grades model is fairness – both to the individual student and to the students in the school as a whole,” the department said in the statement.

“Any attempt to influence teachers in relation to the process of Leaving Certificate calculated grades is considered to be entirely inappropriate and will be regarded as canvassing.”

The Minister for Education announced the cancellation of the exams last Friday, confirmed that students would be handed calculated grades in its place.

Students that do not wish to accept the calculated grades will be able to sit the exams at a later date.

College places for the upcoming year will already have been handed out by the time any exam can be held, meaning students who do sit the re-arranged exams will have to wait until September 2021 to begin third-level.

The department is developing “detailed guidance” for teachers and principals on the new rules around discussing calculated grades with students.

leaving certeducationcoronavirusCovid-19TOPIC: Leaving Cert

