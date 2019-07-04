News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Leaving Cert student had to sit exam three hours after appendix was removed

File photo.
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, July 04, 2019 - 07:21 AM

A Leaving Certificate student has described as "inhumane" having to sit an exam just hours after surgery.

18-year-old Amy Richards from Wexford has written to the Irish Times outlining her experience.

She said she took English Paper 1 just three hours after surgery to remove her appendix, after a request to sit the exam in July was refused.

According to the paper, a statement from the State Examinations Commission said a comprehensive review of how best to support students is scheduled.

New measures were introduced to help students who suffer a bereavement to sit exams in July.

She told the Irish Times: “I have no idea what I wrote, I don’t know if it was complete gibberish.

“During English paper 2 and maths paper 1 the nausea was horrific."

"The exams were interrupted on numerous occasions so I could receive pain medication and have my drip changed.

“I was trying to write but all I could think about was getting sick. I had to end both exams early and ended up on the bathroom floor getting sick.”

Expected raise in Defence Forces allowances 'a complete insult', says former Army head

