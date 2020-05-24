News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Leaving Cert 'not as fair as we might think,' says Professor calling for 're-think' on exams

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, May 24, 2020 - 11:19 AM

The Leaving Cert is not as fair as people think, according to a UCD Professor and former teacher.

Covid-19 has meant for the first time the written exams have been cancelled and replaced with predictive grades, which will be given by teachers.

Those who do not wish to accept the calculated grades will be able to sit the exams at a later date.

The process for calculating grades will involve teachers, school principals and a new unit within the Department of Education.

Aoibheann Ni Shuilleabhain, who is a former exam corrector, has said there is now an opportunity for it to be reimagined.

Dr Ni Shuillebhan said: "If we starting looking under the hood a little bit, the CAO system, the Leaving Cert system, isn't as fair as we might think.

"And if we look at international trends and what other countries do around the world, very, very few of them depend on one 100% exam.

"It's a trend of the past that we've happened to continue in Ireland with our industrial age education system.

"But we're not in that age anymore and we need to re-think what do we want our students coming out of secondary level school with?"

The former teacher says the Leaving Certificate is "a trend of the past" and should be re-thought in future.

Dr Aoibhinn Ni Shuilleabhain, assistant professor at UCD’s School of Mathematics and Science, told Newstalk Breakfast there are inherent biases built into the system.

"It is a comprehensive process, it's not ideal - but it's the best I think we can do with the situation right now.

"I really think we should take this opportunity to re-think: if this were to happen again, how could we prepare better for it?

Really should we be re-thinking our one exam system for our Leaving Cert students.

"I think one reason people want to hold on to our Leaving Cert system is the view that it's quite independent and it's extremely fair.

"While it is great that it's anonymous... there are a lot of inherent biases actually built into the system and we have to consider that.

"It's not the best system for all of our students.

"Students who are from economically disadvantaged areas - for example the DEIS schools... they're far less likely to do as well in the CAO system.

"And that is absolutely nothing to do with their ability, but likely to do with their environment that they find themselves in - but also the opportunities that their schools offer.

"There are DEIS schools that don't offer honours Irish [or] honours maths - and that takes you out of a lot of those points that there is a race for".

She said the issue of the cost of grinds and gender representation in specific subjects - such as the 3:1 radio of boys to girls taking physics - are also affecting the system.

