Leaving Cert: Minister has to make his mind up soon, Sinn Féin TD says

By Vivienne Clarke
Wednesday, May 06, 2020 - 01:41 PM

Sinn Féin’s education spokesperson has said that if the Leaving Certificate 2020 is going to be cancelled then the Minister for Education need to do so at the earliest opportunity.

The written exam should not proceed if there is only “a slim chance” that it could happen, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said.

“If they are going to run it then there needs to be full details, If they’re going to cancel it then students need to know what that is going to mean. What it will mean for college admissions,” he told News at One.

Mr Ó Laoghaire said he had been calling for a Plan B for over a month and had been surprised when the Minister had said that work was at an advanced stage on a Plan B.

“In every direction there are risks,” he noted.

However, he warned that there will be some for whom predictive grades will be a disadvantage such as those with no access to technology or those at an educational disadvantage.

“Predictive grades are iniquitous. There isn’t the same uniformity.”

Mr Ó Laoghaire said his view was that the Minister needs to make a decision.

“If they are going to press ahead with the Leaving Cert then he needs to tell us how.

"If he is going to cancel, which is looking more likely, then he needs to let us know what that is going to mean,” he added.

