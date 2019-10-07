News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'Leave wildlife alone' - DSPCA advises against deer selfies

'Leave wildlife alone' - DSPCA advises against deer selfies
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, October 07, 2019 - 09:40 AM

The DSPCA is warning people not to attempt to take selfies with deer in places such as the Phoenix Park.

According to the Irish Times, the organisation said people should "leave wildlife alone" as the mating season begins.

As the rutting season begins, stags can often be seen battling each other with their full set of antlers over the herds of females.

Gillian Bird from the DSPCA said people risk getting injured as "some people attempt to see who can get closest to the deer" when taking selfies.

However, she said "we're more worried about the deer", particularly when they are being fed by people attempting to get close for a selfie.

She said deer get used to humans, associating them with food, adding that the food they are being given, typically carrots and apples, can get caught in the animals' throats.

People have also fed deer white bread and sweets, which Ms Bird said was bad for the creatures while, she said, they will also try to take plastic bags from people. Sometimes these bags contain dog poo and Ms Bird added that horses have previously died of eating dog poo.

READ MORE

Extinction Rebellion to begin a week of disruption to highlight climate emergency

More on this topic

Rescued golden Labrador upstages Rosanna Davidson at ISPCA fundraiserRescued golden Labrador upstages Rosanna Davidson at ISPCA fundraiser

Rescued rare albino hedgehog finds new homeRescued rare albino hedgehog finds new home

Task force reveals plan to stop curlew's extinction in IrelandTask force reveals plan to stop curlew's extinction in Ireland

Panda on loan from China dies in Thai zooPanda on loan from China dies in Thai zoo


DeerPhoenix ParkwildlifeTOPIC: Animal Welfare

More in this Section

Investigation probes alleged Garda corruption in the south of the countryInvestigation probes alleged Garda corruption in the south of the country

Extinction Rebellion to begin a week of disruption to highlight climate emergencyExtinction Rebellion to begin a week of disruption to highlight climate emergency

Neurosurgeons report finds 90% of whiplash patients stop treatment after legal action endsNeurosurgeons report finds 90% of whiplash patients stop treatment after legal action ends

Ministers agree new rules to allow working parents more time with their childrenMinisters agree new rules to allow working parents more time with their children


Lifestyle

I have always been hugely interested in being part of the beauty industry and I trained as a beauty and body therapist.You've Been Served: Nicola Hollingsworth, Spa Manager

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 05, 2019

  • 18
  • 21
  • 29
  • 35
  • 41
  • 43
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »