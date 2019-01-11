NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Learner driver preparing for test crashes into Dublin house

Friday, January 11, 2019 - 05:05 PM

A Dublin family has had to temporarily move out of their home after a learner driver drove into their sitting room.

The car smashed through the front wall of the house in the Castletymon area yesterday afternoon.

Local Councillor Mick Duff says it happened while the driver was preparing for their test.

"The man, the householder who was there at the time, some of the blocks came in on his shoulder," he said.

"I'm going to meet him very shortly to try and sort out alternative accommodation while the repairs are being carried out on the house.

"He was complaining yesterday evening of a sore shoulder."


