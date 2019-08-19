News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Leaked documents 'left in a pub for journalists to find' claims  pro-Brexit MP

Leaked documents 'left in a pub for journalists to find' claims  pro-Brexit MP
By Vivienne Clarke
Monday, August 19, 2019 - 11:35 AM

British pro-Brexit MP Marcus Fysh has described leaked British government papers outlining the effects of a no-deal Brexit as the work of people who do not want Brexit to happen.

The documents, published by the Sunday Times warn of a hard Irish border, a three-month “meltdown” at ports and shortages of food and medicine if the UK leaves the EU without a deal.

Mr Fysh told RTÉ radio’s Today with Miriam O’Callaghan show that the report had been put together by the previous administration and that since then money had been made available to get ports ready. “Cross channel trade does not have to fall over.”

There is a need to ensure everyone involved in cross border trade is ready for Brexit, that they have the correct documents “so they can get across the border efficiently.”

He said that the documents had been “left in a pub for journalists to find.

We know lots of people don’t want Brexit to happen. This is their last throw of the dice.

Mr Fysh said he wanted to work with all the hauliers and traders in Ireland to ensure that the no-deal is a smooth experience for everyone.

On the same programme, the DUP’s Sammy Wilson said that the UK Treasury department that had drawn up the report warning about Brexit, was the “most discredited arm of government.”

They had made inaccurate predictions in the past. “There is a war of words going on here. Some people are desperately trying to find a way to persuade people to back out by 31 October.

READ MORE

Johnson to meet EU leaders as Number 10 plays down Whitehall no-deal dossier

“Just because someone believes it doesn’t mean it’s true. They are blinded by their prejudice."

Labour party leader Brendan Howlin said that the information in the leaked documents had been objective and was compiled by civil servants who had conducted a competent analysis.

Operation Yellowhammer was not a single analysis in time. It was not from just one department. It was from the Cabinet office, drawn up by 56 civil servants.

In regard to Irish government plans for a no-deal Brexit he said there needed to be a clear understanding of what resources will be available to the sectors that will be hit the most.

It was unfortunate that there was too much reliance on Dublin port and there should be more focus on ports like Rosslare, Foynes and Cork.

READ MORE

Government 'woefully unprepared' for no-deal Brexit, claims Fianna Fáil TD

More on this topic

Corbyn: Brexit general election once-in-a-generation chance for change in UKCorbyn: Brexit general election once-in-a-generation chance for change in UK

Johnson under pressure to recall Parliament following no-deal Brexit warningsJohnson under pressure to recall Parliament following no-deal Brexit warnings

Government 'woefully unprepared' for no-deal Brexit, claims Fianna Fáil TDGovernment 'woefully unprepared' for no-deal Brexit, claims Fianna Fáil TD

Ibec urges Government to invest in key projects as economy growth to slowIbec urges Government to invest in key projects as economy growth to slow

TOPIC: Brexit

More in this Section

Dublin assault: Man released without chargeDublin assault: Man released without charge

Firefighters battle another blaze in Sunbeam Industrial EstateFirefighters battle another blaze in Sunbeam Industrial Estate

Humphreys mulls over new laws governing work emails outside work hoursHumphreys mulls over new laws governing work emails outside work hours

Students skipping lectures to go to workStudents skipping lectures to go to work


Lifestyle

Frits Potgieter is General Manager with Muckross Park Hotel and Spa.You've Been Served: Frits Potgieter, Muckross Park Hotel and Spa

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 17, 2019

  • 1
  • 15
  • 16
  • 28
  • 34
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »