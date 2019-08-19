Leaked documents 'left in a pub for journalists to find' claims  pro-Brexit MP

British pro-Brexit MP Marcus Fysh has described leaked British government papers outlining the effects of a no-deal Brexit as the work of people who do not want Brexit to happen.

The documents, published by the Sunday Times warn of a hard Irish border, a three-month “meltdown” at ports and shortages of food and medicine if the UK leaves the EU without a deal.

Mr Fysh told RTÉ radio’s Today with Miriam O’Callaghan show that the report had been put together by the previous administration and that since then money had been made available to get ports ready. “Cross channel trade does not have to fall over.”

There is a need to ensure everyone involved in cross border trade is ready for Brexit, that they have the correct documents “so they can get across the border efficiently.”

He said that the documents had been “left in a pub for journalists to find.

We know lots of people don’t want Brexit to happen. This is their last throw of the dice.

Mr Fysh said he wanted to work with all the hauliers and traders in Ireland to ensure that the no-deal is a smooth experience for everyone.

On the same programme, the DUP’s Sammy Wilson said that the UK Treasury department that had drawn up the report warning about Brexit, was the “most discredited arm of government.”

They had made inaccurate predictions in the past. “There is a war of words going on here. Some people are desperately trying to find a way to persuade people to back out by 31 October.

“Just because someone believes it doesn’t mean it’s true. They are blinded by their prejudice."

Labour party leader Brendan Howlin said that the information in the leaked documents had been objective and was compiled by civil servants who had conducted a competent analysis.

Operation Yellowhammer was not a single analysis in time. It was not from just one department. It was from the Cabinet office, drawn up by 56 civil servants.

In regard to Irish government plans for a no-deal Brexit he said there needed to be a clear understanding of what resources will be available to the sectors that will be hit the most.

It was unfortunate that there was too much reliance on Dublin port and there should be more focus on ports like Rosslare, Foynes and Cork.