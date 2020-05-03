Leading medic says testing and contract tracing needs to 'speed up'

The Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP) said testing and contact tracing needs to be sped up as part of efforts to tackle Covid-19.

President of the ICGP Mary Favier said it is still taking quite a while for patients to get results.

"When a patient rings a general practitioner like me, and I can make a referral and that would usually be done in an hour or so.

"A patient will then get an appointment for a test often the next day of the day after.

"They will then wait on average 5-7 days to get the results so that needs to speed up and then contract tracing takes place usually 2-3 days later and that needs to speed up."

Leading medic welcomes fall in Covid-19 ICU numbers

There has been a further fall in the number of people being treated with Covid-19 in intensive care units.

The latest figure is 98, only the second time it has been less than 100 in the last month.

The death toll in the Republic now stands at 1,286 and there are more than 21,000 confirmed cases.

Dr Mary Favier, President of the Irish College of GPs, said the fall in ICU numbers is welcome.

Dr Favier said: "If people spend time in intensive care, whether they have had a serious operation or something has happened to them, it's often only a couple of days, this (coronavirus) can be a couple of weeks.

"So we'd expect there to be quite a substantial lag from the time people get the disease, to being admitted to hospital, to going into intensive care, to being discharged.

"So it is very good that we are starting to see that line starting to come down, because it means that infections of, say, a month ago or six weeks ago were dropping."