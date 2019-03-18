Leading Irish wildlife photographer shortlisted for major award

One of Ireland’s leading wildlife photographers is celebrating after being shortlisted for a major international award.

Sheena Jolley, based in West Cork, was in Austria on Saturday for the Federation of European Professional Photographers awards which celebrates the world’s top photographers in a range of categories.

Ms Jolley was nominated in the wildlife category. She ran a gallery in Kinsale before relocating to the Mizen peninsula to run a gallery from her home, the Old Mill on Schull Harbour.

Interested in natural history from her childhood in Wicklow, Ms Jolley studied photography full time at North Oxfordshire College of Art between 1999 and 2001 and found she could combine her creative talents with her love of nature.

One of her passions is capturing images of Ireland’s indigenous wildlife, specialising in the dynamics of animal behaviour.

“When photographing wildlife I focus on freezing the briefest of moments,” she said. “I like to capture motion, the momentary eye contact with an animal or bird, the light in an eye, the transient light at dawn and dusk, and moments that are too fast to be easily seen by the naked eye.

“The more I photograph and observe wildlife the more I am convinced both birds and animals have emotions and feelings similar to our own. I strive to capture these moments by taking people closer to see better the detail, colour and spirit of a wild creature.

“All these aspects help to illustrate the beauty and might of nature and provide a lasting impression that I hope enthuses and excites the onlooker.”

Ms Jolley won the IPPA Best Wildlife Portfolio in 2013 and she was a finalist in the BBC Wildlife Photographer of the Year Competition in 2009 and 2015.

She has had many solo exhibitions of her work but now concentrates on exhibiting in her own gallery at Coosheen, Schull as well as through her website. Her work has also been published in the

Irish Examiner

.