Leading doc warns of 'nightmare scenario' if there's a second wave of Covid-19

The president of the Irish Emergency Medicine Association has warned of the “nightmare scenario” that could develop in the autumn when schools and activities resume which could lead to a second wave of Covid-19.

The usual winter pressures of flu and reduced bed capacity are “really worrying” Dr Emily O’Connor told RTÉ radio’s Today programme.

Dr O’Connor also expressed concern that there could be another economic recession post-Covid-19.

If there was a second recession it could not be allowed to have an impact on public health “like last time.”

There is a need to “reset” how emergency care is delivered in Irish hospitals, she said. In the past emergency departments were a safety net for inadequacies within the system. Emergency departments need to be the safest place to be treated, she added.

We cannot go back to them being overcrowded again.

During the Covid crisis bed capacity had increased with a much better flow through emergency departments to wards.

“We haven’t had to treat patients on trolleys, we cannot go back to over-crowding,” she said.

The cancellation of elective surgeries, improved discharges and greater reliance on services such as virtual clinics had all increased bed capacity.

It was important for patients to spend as short a time as possible in a congregated system especially with an airborne virus like Covid-19, she said.

“We are asking the public, the government and the HSE to ensure that this doesn’t happen.”