Lawyer: Quoirin family determined to find out how Nora died

By Vivienne Clarke
Thursday, August 15, 2019 - 10:42 AM

The French lawyer of the family of Nóra Quoirin has said that the family is determined to find out how she died. 

“They want to find out the truth, they owe her that,” Charles Morel told RTÉ radio’s Today with Miriam O’Callaghan show.

Police in Malaysia have said they have found no evidence that Nora was abducted, putting her death down to intestinal bleeding, possibly due to lack of food and stress.

The 15-year-old, who disappeared from a jungle resort, had been dead for two or three days by the time she was found on Tuesday, investigators said after a post-mortem examination.

No evidence of abduction as Nora Quoirin autopsy finds she died of starvation and stress

The family is cautious about results of the post mortem carried out this week and said it is too early to rule out any criminal aspect to the case.

“The family still finds it difficult to understand that she would have gone into the jungle on her own. They are concerned that she did not leave on her own.

“They cannot understand how she could leave by herself.”

Her body was found beside a small stream about 1.6 miles (2.6km) from the area where she had been on holiday with her parents and two siblings and was unclothed when it was discovered, police had previously said.

DNA and toxicology reports are being awaited to determine what happened to Nóra during the days she was in the jungle before she died, he said. 

The Quoirin family is satisfied with the work of the Malaysian authorities, added Mr Morel.

He said that he knew the family was traumatised by what had happened. “They loved their daughter very much, she was an angel.”

No decision has been reached by the family about when they will return to Europe. Nóra’s remains can be returned to Europe now, said Mr Morel, they do not have to wait for the DNA results.

Nora Quoirin tragedy – how events unfolded in Malaysia

