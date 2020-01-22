Lawyer complains about delay in 'very simple test' on €350k of suspected heroin as Cork man waits to plead guilty

The lawyer for a Cork man who wants to plead guilty to having a €350,000 stash of suspected heroin complained about the delay in testing the drug at the Forensic Science Laboratory.

“This is a very simple test – you put a substance on it to see what colour change you get,” Joseph Cuddigan, solicitor, complained at Cork District Court today.

Mr Cuddigan said Kevin Bulman had been in custody since his arrest on November 5 and had indicated his willingness to plead guilty as soon as he was arrested.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said directions were still awaited from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The sergeant said it was not as if the prosecution had not been in contact with the Forensic Science Laboratory in relation to the analysis.

Sgt Davis said that DPP directions could not be given in the case in the absence of a certificate of analysis.

Mr Cuddigan complained that in the absence of directions from the DPP, the defendant could not sign a plea of guilty, the solicitor could not engage a barrister and he could not start getting reports.

Judge Carol Anne Ní Chúllacháin adjourned the case until February 5 to allow further time for directions.

Detective Garda Paul Leahy arrested Kevin Bulman on St Patrick Street, Cork, on Tuesday, November 5.

He was charged with counts of possession of Diamorphine, better known as heroin, and the more serious count of having the drug for the purpose of sale or supply on that date.

A total of two-and-a-half kilos of suspected heroin worth an estimated €350,000, which was split into a number of bags, was sent for analysis.

Commenting on the drugs seizure, Superintendent Michael Comyns said at Anglesea Street garda station, "This is a significant seizure by our Drugs Unit here in Cork city. Drugs have such a negative impact on so many lives and have no place in our communities.”