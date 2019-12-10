News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Laws to allow for the exhumation of remains in Tuam are unlikely to pass before the next General Election

By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Tuesday, December 10, 2019 - 03:25 PM

Laws to allow for the exhumation of remains in Tuam are unlikely to pass before the next General Election, the Children's Minister has admitted.

Katherine Zappone has today brought forward a Bill to ensure that respect and dignity are given to the children who are buried at the site of the former mother and baby home. The legislation will also authorise interventions of a similar nature to take place at current or former institutional sites other than the Tuam site, if it is deemed necessary in specific circumstances.

However, Ms Zappone is unable to say when work on the Tuam site will begin and suggested it could be well into 2020 before the required legislation passes.

"It's still going to take some time it's very hard to estimate how long that is, but I established a separate unit within my department with a couple of people dedicated solely to this work a number of months ago and I hope that that demonstrates our sense of urgency," she said.

Ms Zappone apologised to the families for the delay adding:

I very much accept the fact that there is a sense of urgency for the families. I've also been told that this is a complicated matter

She said there have been a number of "difficult issues" as the Bill had to include details of how excavation will be carried out but will also take in the establishment of a separate temporary agency to oversee the process.

The General Scheme of the Certain Institutional Burials (Authorised Interventions) Bill 2019 will provide a legal basis to carry out a programme of phased, forensic standard excavation, exhumation and re-interment of remains at the site of the former Mother and Baby Home in Tuam.

It will also allow for forensic analysis of any recovered remains, providing for samples to be taken from the remains as well as from family members of the deceased for the purpose of identification of the remains.

The Government also today approved the arrangements necessary to facilitate the transfer of the €2.5 million offered by the Sisters of Bon Secours Ireland towards the cost of implementing this course of action.

