News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Laws for online political ads may not be in place before election – Varadkar

Laws for online political ads may not be in place before election – Varadkar
By Press Association
Tuesday, November 26, 2019 - 06:06 PM

Leo Varadkar has said he cannot guarantee that laws to regulate online political advertisements will be in place before the next General Election.

Speaking during Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil, the Taoiseach said he does not believe in an outright ban on political advertising but that it does need to be regulated.

Mr Varadkar has said he would like a General Election to be held in May.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin said the Government must strike a balance between free speech and preventing the spread of fake news through online political advertisements, which can be purchased on social media platforms by third parties and targeted at specific audiences.

Brendan Howlin (Niall Carson/PA)
Brendan Howlin (Niall Carson/PA)

“I don’t believe in an outright ban on political advertising, whether that’s banning posters or banning print advertising or banning it online. But I do think it needs to be properly regulated and made transparent so that we know the source of any political advertising, who’s paid for it and how it’s been targeted,” he said.

“I think when it comes to this area, what we’re all striving to do is to balance the need for free speech and free expression on the one hand, with making sure that we don’t have fake news, that we don’t have misinformation – whether it’s online or in print.

“Misinformation or fake news is wrong, no matter whether it is online or in print, or on posters. We see quite a lot of fake posters appearing around the country at the moment, largely targeted at the Government,” he said.

He said an inter-departmental group identified an obvious gap between the treatment of print broadcast media and online platforms when it comes to political advertising.

“That’s something we need to change, because it is easier online to spread misinformation, because it is not properly regulated. So the current proposal is to regulate the transparency of online political advertising.”

I believe there is a real fear that this toxic rhetoric will actually encourage violence against people

Mr Howlin said he is concerned “about the open use of racist, sexist and other bigoted language on social media by fringe political groups and movements”.

“I actually had a conversation with somebody who’s regulating this for one of the platforms. He tells me that you will be actually shocked about what’s going on.

“They appear to have become bolder in recent months. I believe there is a real fear that this toxic rhetoric will actually encourage violence against people.

“At the last local elections, I was pleased to see candidates from our new communities standing for a multiplicity of parties but the sad truth is, many of them faced relentless attacks of a racist nature online.”

Mr Varadkar said he does not envisage the law to regulate political advertising being brought in by the next General Election.

“Our current estimate is that we will have the general scheme for Q2 2020, whether that’s in advance of the election or not… that’s as quickly as the department believes it can draft the legislation,” he said.

READ MORE

Govt has 'failed children of Ireland' as some wait over a year for hospital appointments

More on this topic

Hillary Clinton voices concerns about impact of social media on young womenHillary Clinton voices concerns about impact of social media on young women

How to clean up your social media for future employersHow to clean up your social media for future employers

Instagram trial hiding ‘likes’ to be expanded to USInstagram trial hiding ‘likes’ to be expanded to US

Lindsay Woods: 'Nothing causes me to break out in a cold sweat faster than the creation of a WhatsApp group'Lindsay Woods: 'Nothing causes me to break out in a cold sweat faster than the creation of a WhatsApp group'


Leo VaradkarSocial MediapoliticsTOPIC: Social Media

More in this Section

'Serious harm' charges brought against couple as daughter, 9, spends fourth month in hospital'Serious harm' charges brought against couple as daughter, 9, spends fourth month in hospital

BAI rejects complaints about vaccines and famous movie sceneBAI rejects complaints about vaccines and famous movie scene

DNA sample from Sprite bottle could be key in Ciara Glennon murder trialDNA sample from Sprite bottle could be key in Ciara Glennon murder trial

TD's son gets chance to avoid criminal conviction after admitting to spitting at Garda while resisting arrestTD's son gets chance to avoid criminal conviction after admitting to spitting at Garda while resisting arrest


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps shows her affection for those hardworking heroes of the kitchen and utility room.Appliance love: How to care for hardworking heroes of the kitchen and utility room

Peter Dowdall shows you how best to enjoy the seasonal drama unfolding in the room outside.A winter's tale: Enjoy the seasonal drama in the room outside

Carol O’Callaghan catches up with a Cork-based art curator who has launched a service making art buying easy and how to slot it into the interior design of your home.Art buying made easy thanks to Cork curator

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a woman whose fiance won’t agree to set a wedding date.Ask a counsellor: Why won’t he set a date for our wedding?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »