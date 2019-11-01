Law to help families of missing people comes into effect

Families of people who are missing and presumed dead will no longer face the “hurt and pain” of waiting over seven years to manage their affairs as a new law comes into effect.

Under the new legislation families will be able to apply to the courts for a presumption of death order, where a death certificate can be issued.

The previous law stated that a person cannot be declared dead until they have been missing for seven years.

It left families unable to access their loved one’s estate or drawn down on insurance or mortgage protection.

Senator Colm Burke, who introduced the Civil Law (Presumption of Death) Bill, said the previous law made it “extremely difficult” for families to obtain a death certificate.

He explained that under the new law, which comes into effect today (Friday), a presumption of death order is granted when the court is satisfied that the circumstances in which a person went missing indicates their death is virtually certain or the length of disappearance shows it is highly likely the person is dead.

Mr Burke said said this is “extremely important” for families as it allows the missing person’s loved ones to try and move on and manage the person’s affairs.

“Up to now there was no set procedure available dealing with this. This now entitles you to apply to court for the assumption of death certificate,” he added.

“It’s important for families to have a proper structure in place to deal with issues like this.

“A process is now in place to allow people to move on. The previous advice was ‘sorry you have to wait seven years’.

“It could have been simple things like selling the person’s car as you must show documentation you are entitled to sell it.

“No one thinks about it until they are in that position.”

There are around 9,000 missing reports filed to the gardaí each year in Ireland and it is believed that many of these are teenagers.

While most of these people are found, up to 70 cases a year are not resolved.

Dermot Browne, the chairman of the National Missing Persons Helpline, believes there are more than 400 missing people cases that have not been concluded.

Mr Browne, who has been chairman of the organisation for 11 years, said the new legislation will make a huge difference to families who are forced to wait years to obtain a death certificate.

“It takes away half of the hurt and pain that families go through as at least this is one area that they don’t have to go through,” he said.

“In a family where a husband is the breadwinner and he has gone missing, there are ramifications for the family both emotionally and practically because there is no money coming in.

“The family can’t draw down on insurance or mortgage protection. But now there is a clear path to getting the presumption of death order.

“It will make a huge difference to a small amount of families.

“The immediate effect of a loved one going missing is panic. No one can ever prepare for a loved one going missing.

“Families then go through despair, guilt and they blame others and themselves.

“We try and help people through those stages.”