News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Law to help families of missing people comes into effect

Law to help families of missing people comes into effect
By Press Association
Friday, November 01, 2019 - 06:43 AM

Families of people who are missing and presumed dead will no longer face the “hurt and pain” of waiting over seven years to manage their affairs as a new law comes into effect.

Under the new legislation families will be able to apply to the courts for a presumption of death order, where a death certificate can be issued.

The previous law stated that a person cannot be declared dead until they have been missing for seven years.

It left families unable to access their loved one’s estate or drawn down on insurance or mortgage protection.

Senator Colm Burke, who introduced the Civil Law (Presumption of Death) Bill, said the previous law made it “extremely difficult” for families to obtain a death certificate.

The immediate effect of a loved one going missing is panic

He explained that under the new law, which comes into effect today (Friday), a presumption of death order is granted when the court is satisfied that the circumstances in which a person went missing indicates their death is virtually certain or the length of disappearance shows it is highly likely the person is dead.

Mr Burke said said this is “extremely important” for families as it allows the missing person’s loved ones to try and move on and manage the person’s affairs.

“Up to now there was no set procedure available dealing with this. This now entitles you to apply to court for the assumption of death certificate,” he added.

“It’s important for families to have a proper structure in place to deal with issues like this.

“A process is now in place to allow people to move on. The previous advice was ‘sorry you have to wait seven years’.

“It could have been simple things like selling the person’s car as you must show documentation you are entitled to sell it.

“No one thinks about it until they are in that position.”

There are around 9,000 missing reports filed to the gardaí each year in Ireland and it is believed that many of these are teenagers.

While most of these people are found, up to 70 cases a year are not resolved.

Dermot Browne, the chairman of the National Missing Persons Helpline, believes there are more than 400 missing people cases that have not been concluded.

Mr Browne, who has been chairman of the organisation for 11 years, said the new legislation will make a huge difference to families who are forced to wait years to obtain a death certificate.

“It takes away half of the hurt and pain that families go through as at least this is one area that they don’t have to go through,” he said.

“In a family where a husband is the breadwinner and he has gone missing, there are ramifications for the family both emotionally and practically because there is no money coming in.

“The family can’t draw down on insurance or mortgage protection. But now there is a clear path to getting the presumption of death order.

“It will make a huge difference to a small amount of families.

“The immediate effect of a loved one going missing is panic. No one can ever prepare for a loved one going missing.

“Families then go through despair, guilt and they blame others and themselves.

“We try and help people through those stages.”

READ MORE

‘Distress’ as patients sleep on floor of hospital

More on this topic

Assistance called for in locating 14-year-old missing from AthloneAssistance called for in locating 14-year-old missing from Athlone

Gardaí appeal for help locating Dublin man last seen in SeptemberGardaí appeal for help locating Dublin man last seen in September

Gardaí looking for missing 16-year-old in DublinGardaí looking for missing 16-year-old in Dublin

Update: Emma Gibbon has been found safe and wellUpdate: Emma Gibbon has been found safe and well


Civil Law (Presumption of Death) BillDermot BrowneMissingNational Missing Persons HelplineSenator Colm BurkeTOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

Government departments face penalties if climate targets not met – MinisterGovernment departments face penalties if climate targets not met – Minister

14 charged with drug trafficking offences in Drogheda as part of Garda operation14 charged with drug trafficking offences in Drogheda as part of Garda operation

Gardai in Cork warn of growing problem of Distraction Direction thefts Gardai in Cork warn of growing problem of Distraction Direction thefts

Garda body cameras not expected to be used for routine traffic stops when introducedGarda body cameras not expected to be used for routine traffic stops when introduced


Lifestyle

Sorting out Cork people for ages...Ask Audrey: She’ll struggle to find an old woman in Bishopstown who doesn’t like daytime drinking

My husband prepares the kids’ lunchboxes; it’s one of my favourite things about him.Secret Diary of a Teacher: Preparing the kids' lunches

Fiann Ó Nualláin takes a look at how rosehips can benefit our healthShooting from the hip: How rosehips can benefit our health

Yet another new opening in Dublin — this time in the space that was once occupied by the short- lived Del Fino restaurant.Restaurant review: Port House Cava, Camden Street, Dublin

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 7
  • 13
  • 23
  • 25
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »