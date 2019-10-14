Law Society: Offensive WhatsApp group 'did not contain references to any female students'

The Law Society of Ireland has said there were no references to female trainees in a messaging group that is being investigated by the solicitors’ training body.

It comes after a number of messaging apps were blocked as it was reported that inappropriate content was posted onto a WhatsApp group entitled “tits and filth”.

The Law Society carried out a review of the group’s content and said that it did not contain any reference to any female students.

It was alleged that the group targeted female students.

One female trainee condemned the content as "misogynistic", "sexist", and "childish".

In a statement, the Law Society of Ireland said: “While the investigation into the private messaging group by a small number of students is not yet finished, the Law Society has completed its review of the content of this WhatsApp group.

“The Law Society remains very concerned about students engaging in any inappropriate messaging on WhatsApp or otherwise.

“However, the Society is now able to confirm that the WhatsApp group does not contain references to any female students.

“Once the investigation has been completed, the Law Society will determine what further disciplinary steps are required.”

TP Kennedy, director of Education at the Law Society, previously said that appropriate additional training and counselling would be given on the course.