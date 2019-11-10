News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'Law and order must, and will, prevail' - Taoiseach meets with Quinn directors

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, November 10, 2019 - 05:27 PM

Leo Varadkar has met with the directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings, the Department of the Taoiseach have announced.

The visit comes in the wake of the assault of Kevin Lunney, which Mr Varadkar described as "barbaric".

"I sought this meeting in order to thank the directors for their courage, their determination and their commitment to this vitally important company which creates so much employment and economic activity in a region that needs it," Mr Varadkar said.

I wanted to hear their views and assure them of the Government’s support for QIH, which employs more than 800 people in Ireland and Northern Ireland, and is an integral part of the community.

"In particular, I wanted to thank Kevin Lunney for the resilience he has shown following his barbaric abduction, assault and torture."

Mr Varadkar said he discussed his recent meeting with the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and Charlie Flanagan, the Minister for Justice, with the five directors.

"I assured them that their own security, that of their employees, and law and order in the border region is treated with the utmost seriousness at the top of Government," the Taoiseach said.

"Law and order must, and will, prevail in all parts of the country."

Earlier today, Michael D'Arcy, a Minister of State at the Department of Finance, said that the attack on Mr Lunney should have been dealt with "sooner and better at that level" by senior gardaí.

"There are senior gardaí, in those divisions, in those areas, who let those gentlemen down," he said on RTÉ's The Week in Politics.

This assertion was criticised by Fianna Fáil.

“It is bizarre to say the least that Minster D’Arcy should try to pass the buck onto the gardaí on the ground in Cavan for the ongoing campaign of intimidation and violence against QIH." their Justice Spokesperson Jim O’Callaghan said.

His comments are totally unhelpful and only serve to make a bad situation worse.

TOPIC: Kevin Lunney

