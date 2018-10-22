Home»Breaking News»ireland

Latest: Young mother's body reportedly discovered by her child in Dublin apartment

Monday, October 22, 2018 - 09:53 AM

Latest: Gardaí are this morning still questioning a 35-year-old man who was arrested yesterday following the discovery of the body of Amanda Carroll.

It is understood that Ms Carroll was discovered yesterday by one of her children with injuries to her neck.

It is expected following a post-mortem today that the investigation may be upgraded to a murder inquiry.

Pic: Garrett White / Collins Photo Agency

Earlier: Man arrested in connection with discovery of woman's body in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating the death of a woman in suspicious circumstances in Dublin.

A man was arrested after the body was found in an apartment in Cabra yesterday.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out this morning after a crew from Dublin Fire Brigade discovered the body of a woman in her 30s at the apartment in Homestead Court, Quarry Road, in Cabra, shortly after 2.30pm yesterday afternoon.

They immediately alerted Gardaí and the Garda Technical Bureau was called in to preserve the scene and carry out a forensic examination.

A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the inquiry, and questioned at Mountjoy Garda Station under Section 4, of the Criminal Justice Act.

Investigations are ongoing.

Digital Desk


