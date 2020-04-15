News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Latest: Woman who allegedly spat at Garda ordered to self isolate at her home while on bail

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, April 15, 2020 - 02:00 PM

A woman who allegedly spat at a Garda in Dublin and claimed she has coronavirus has been remanded on bail.

Caroline Farrell, 34, of St Attracta Road in Cabra appeared at Dublin District Court today in connection with the alleged assault yesterday evening.

The court heard that the defendant assaulted a guard, engaged in threatening or abusive behaviour, and was intoxicated in a public place, on Attracta Road.

Ms Farrell was remanded until April 22 on a number of conditions including that she self isolate at her home and the judge imposed a 4pm to 6am curfew.

Woman who spat at garda arrested in Dublin

A woman in her 30s has been arrested and charged following a public order and assault incident, gardaí have said.

They said it took place on St Attracta Road, Cabra at around 6.20pm on Tuesday.

A garda spokesperson said: “The incident occurred when a woman approached a marked car and began banging on it and shouting.

“When a Garda member exited, the woman spat at the Garda member and advised she was awaiting test results for coronavirus.

“The woman was arrested at the scene and detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station.”

Gardaí said she has since been charged in connection with this incident and will appear at Dublin District Court this morning. 

