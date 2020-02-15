News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Latest: Wind warning upgraded to orange for Wexford and Waterford

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, February 15, 2020 - 10:50 AM

Update 10.50am: Met Éireann has issued a status orange warning for wind for two counties in the south-east as Storm Dennis moves across Ireland.

The orange alert is in place for Wexford and Waterford until 8pm tonight where winds could gust up to 120 km/h.

Status yellow wind and rain warnings are in place for the rest of the country until 8pm and 9pm respectively.

Earlier: Drivers urged to be cautious on roads as Storm Dennis arrives

Update 7.07am: The Road Safety Authority is urging motorists to be extremely careful today as Storm Dennis arrives.

Gusts of up to 100km/hr and up to 30mm of rain are forecast in parts of Ireland in the coming days.

Met Éireann is warning of potential flooding as the severe winds and rain combine.

A status-yellow warning for wind will be in place until 9pm, while a status-yellow rain warning will last until at least 8pm.

The RSA's Brian Farrell says people should only drive if absolutely necessary.

"In heavy rain, visibility is reduced, the ability to stop your vehicle compared to normal, dry conditions is reduced," he said.

"It's important for you to slow down, it's important for you to keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front.

"There's a chance of spot flooding, especially in coastal areas and also off national routes on country roads where there may be a dip in the road and there's a risk of water ponding."

