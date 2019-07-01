Latest: Victim of fatal Limerick hit and run named as boxer Kevin Sheehy

Update 12.55pm: A talented young boxer has been killed in a hit and run in Limerick overnight.

20-year-old Kevin Sheehy was struck by a jeep on the Hyde Road at around 4.40am.

The Olympic hopeful, who had won a number of national titles, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí believe a black Mitsubishi Shogun was involved in the collision, and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact them at Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214 340.

Gardaí investigating fatal Limerick hit and run recover 'vehicle of interest'

Update 10.50am: Gardaí have recovered a vehicle which they suspect may have been involved in a fatal hit and run incident in Limerick city, early this morning.

The vehicle was recovered by gardaí at an undisclosed location.

A man in his 20s was pronounced dead on Hyde Road on the south of the city after his body was discovered shortly before 5am.

Gardaí believe he was struck by a vehicle which left the scene.

Gardaí received a 999 call at 4.47am in relation to the incident.

The man’s body remains at the scene.

Gardaí have closed Hyde Road, pending garda technical and forensic examinations of the scene.

Gardaí have confirmed a “vehicle of interest” has been recovered.

However, gardaí are continuing to appeal for information about the movements of a black coloured Mitsubishi Shogun jeep this morning, around the time of the fatal hit and run.

Gardaí suspect the jeep was involved in the fatal incident and that it “failed to remain at the scene”.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone “who may have dash cam footage” to contact investigating gardaí at Roxboro Road station.

The investigation is being led by Superintendent Brian Sugrue who confirmed the victim’s body has remained at the scene.

Superintendent Sugrue said a section of Hyde Road has been designated a crime scene.

The Garda Scenes of Crime Unit are at the scene and we are awaiting the arrival of a Forensic Collision unit to carry out examinations at the scene.

“I’m appealing for information about a black Jeep, a Mitsubishi, that we suspect may have had something to do with it,” he added.

Debris found at the scene was recovered by gardaí and placed into garda evidence bags.

“A number of exhibits have been recovered,” Supt Sugrue confirmed.

The victim, who is from the south side of Limerick city, has not been named.

Superintendent Sugrue said he wished to “thank all those in the community who have already come forward with information” for gardaí.

“I would continue to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Roxboro Road garda station on 061-214340,” Supt Sugrue said.

Earlier: Man, 20s, dies following hit and run incident in Limerick

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal hit and run incident in Limerick.

A man in his early 20s has died following the incident.

Gardaí say the incident between the pedestrian and a jeep that occurred on Hyde Road at around 4.40am this morning.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, where his body remains pending a Garda Technical Examination.

The vehicle believed to be involved in the incident, a black Mitsubishi Shogun jeep, failed to remain at the scene.

The road remains closed and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information on the incident, particularly anyone in the area around the time of the collision, who may have dash cam footage, to contact them at Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214 340.

They said that investigations are ongoing.