Latest: Victim of fatal Co Down shooting named by police

Latest: The man who was shot dead in Co Down has been named by police as Wayne Boylan.

The 37-year-old was killed in the shooting incident in Lower Dromore Road, Warrenpoint, on Friday evening.

A 21-year-old woman was also injured after two men entered a property and opened fire.

She remains in a critical condition in hospital.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland launched a murder investigation into the incident on Friday night.

Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Boyce said two men entered a property on the road at around 7.30pm on Friday and fatally shot Mr Boylan.

“A motive for the incident has not yet been established and I am appealing for information,” he said.

“I would particularly like to hear from anyone who was in the area last night and who may have seen two men or any vehicles fleeing from the scene immediately after the shooting.”

Police urged anyone with information to call 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.- Press Association

Investigation underway following fatal shooting in County Down

Update 8am: An investigation is underway after a man was shot dead in County Down.

A woman was also injured in the shooting incident in Lower Dromore Road, Warrenpoint, at 7.30pm on Friday evening.

She was in a critical condition in Daisy Hill hospital in Newry on Friday night.

Police Service of Northern Ireland Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Boyce confirmed a murder investigation had been launched.

South Down Assembly member Sinead Ennis appealed for information.

"The community of Warrenpoint are shocked and stunned by this news," the Sinn Féin representative said.

"Our first thoughts are with the family of the victim.

"The PSNI have the area sealed off and I would appeal to anyone with information to bring it forward to assist the investigation."

It is understood the shooting happened inside a house near a golf club.

Police urged anyone with information to call 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

