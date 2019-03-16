NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Latest: Unsettled weather continues for bank holiday weekend

Saturday, March 16, 2019 - 12:22 PM

Update: The status yellow rainfall warning is no longer in place.

The rain will clear and is expected to give way to drier, brighter weather with sunshine and scattered showers.

Earlier: A status yellow rainfall warning remains in place for 16 counties this morning until midday.

It affects all of Connacht as well as Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary.

Up to 35 millimetres of rain is expected to fall leading to some spot flooding in places.

Heavy rain will turn to snow this morning and will lead to poor driving conditions in County Donegal, where a snow-ice warning is in place.

Tonight, there will be showers of rain, hail and sleet as well as some of snow especially in parts of Ulster, Connacht and Munster but with limited accumulations.

READ MORE

Eight injured after bus collides with Luas

Temperatures will dip to between -1 and 3°C.

St Patrick's Day looks set to be cold with scattered showers but there will be some bright spells.

The showers will become more widespread in the afternoon with a few turning heavy in parts of Connacht and Munster.

More on this topic

Bank holiday weather warnings for 16 counties

Yellow and orange wind warnings issued as Storm Gareth to bring gales of 130km/h

Drivers urged to take care amid snow and wind warnings

Yellow snow-ice warning issued nationwide until Monday

KEYWORDS

WeatherRain

More in this Section

'The most important thing is not to be afraid': Taoiseach condemns New Zealand terror attack

‘Cork City must change or risk irrelevance’, says outgoing head of planning

Trump could visit Ireland as early as June, says Taoiseach

Irish pupils join 100 other countries calling for climate change action


Lifestyle

Rare Irish £20 note up for auction

6 of the smallest spring-cleaning hacks that will have the biggest impact on your life

Wish List: Here are out Mother's Day gift ideas

Theatre review: The Country Girls at the Abbey Theatre, Dublin

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 13, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 45
    • 46
    • 47
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »