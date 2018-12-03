Latest: Unite members to hold protest outside Grafton College following sudden closure

Latest: The Unite trade union will hold a protest outside Grafton College at 5.30pm this evening following the closure of the school which has left teachers without wages.

Teachers were not paid on Friday and are now owed a month's pay, while students are also without a school after paying fees of around €2,000.

Unite Regional Organiser Roy Hassey said today that the Grafton College case reinforces the need for legislation to protect the interests of both teachers and students in the highly-profitable English Language Sector.

He said: “It is not in the interests of teachers, students or the wider economy that rogue employers be allowed to continue operating in the English Language Teaching sector...

“The Qualifications and Quality Assurance Bill will be debated in the Seanad on Wednesday, and I would appeal to all Senators to look at what is happening in Portobello and support amendments designed to ensure minimum employment standards for English Language Teachers. This legislation, with the amendments, needs to be fast-tracked in the interests of the sector as a whole”

Earlier: The Unite trade union will meet with teachers from Grafton College in Dublin today following the closure of the college.

Twenty-three teachers at the English language school have been left unpaid with reports that the college has been liquidated and intends to re-open at another location in 2019.

Unite says it will issue a full statement following the meeting.

It is reported that a further five administration staff have also been affected.

Ron Hassey, Unite regional organiser, said: "Our members contacted me on Saturday morning to say they hadn't been paid for the last week. It appears the school has shut down and the owners and senior management are not responding to phone calls or emails."

