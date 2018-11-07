Latest: Tyrellstown Educate Together to partially reopen tomorrow

One of three west Dublin schools at the centre of the controversy over structural problems is to partially re-open tomorrow.

Tyrellstown Educate Together says only junior and senior infants can be accommodated while older children will accommodated at other locations.

The nearby St. Luke’s National School will remain closed tomorrow, with some pupils being bussed to other facilities.

Third to 6th class students at St Luke's will be accommodated at the nearby Le Cheile tomorrow. Parents of children from Junior infants up to 2nd class will be informed of their expected start date once further inspections have been completed.

The decision to stay closed came after an inspection by parents - including Lisa O’Hagan whose seven-year-old attends St Luke's. She said: "As soon as you walk into St Luke's, there's scaffolding everywhere at all the entrances and inside the school as well.

"Some of the facilities downstairs, like the disabled toilets, have been closed."

The Tyrrelstown Educate Together school. Pic: Rollingnews.ie

Parents 'very angry' over lack of deadline for reopening of school hit by structural defects

Parents of children at Tyrellstown Educate Together in West Dublin say they are angry at the lack of information on when their school will be safe to reopen.

Tyrrelstown Educate Together and the adjacent St Luke’s National School remain closed following an assessment of 42 schools, built by Western Building Systems, which were at risk of structural defects.

Families have been inspecting safety works at the two school buildings.

Laura Walsh, whose children attend Tyrrelstown Educate Together, went to look at the safety works.

She said: "People seem to be very angry and want concrete answers. We went into one of the classrooms and it's all covered in sheeting and wood with hoardings all around the edges of the classroom. The windows are all braced as well.

"It doesn't look great, but they are trying to reassure us that it is, in fact, safe."