Latest: Two men due in court in connection with €1.7m cash seizure in Wexford and Dublin

Update - 7.25pm: Two men will appear at in court tomorrow morning charged in connection with the seizure of €1.7m in Wexford and Dublin yesterday.

A third man and a woman, who were also arrested in connection with the seizure, have been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Earlier: Woman arrested in connection with €1.7m cash seizure in Wexford

Gardaí have arrested a 39-year-old woman in connection with a cash seizure in Wexford yesterday.

The woman is detained in Wexford Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

This brings the total number of arrests to five. One man has been released pending a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions and four remain in custody.

The current total of €1.7m was seized yesterday in relation to the three searches.

The cash seizure was made during searches in Dublin and Wexford by Gardaí targeting organised crime.

Three men aged 29, 38 and 47 were arrested during the first search and a 44-year-old man was detained during the third search.