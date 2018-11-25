Latest: Two arrested on suspicion of murder after man found dead in Derry

Update 7.25pm: Detectives investigating the murder of a man found dead in an alleyway have made two arrests.

The victim was discovered off Creggan Street in Derry in the early hours of Sunday.

Police said he had sustained “significant” head and body injuries.

A 35-year-old woman and 51-year-old man were arrested later on Sunday on suspicion of murder.

Detectives from the PSNI’s major investigation team are conducting the murder probe. A police cordon near Creggan Street (Aoife Moore/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan said: “Shortly before 2.45am this morning, police received a report that the body of a young man had been discovered in an alleyway on Creggan Street.

“The man has sustained significant injuries to his head and body and a post-mortem examination is due to take place to determine the cause of death.”

Mr Corrigan urged anyone with information to come forward.

The area around Creggan Street and the Little Diamond were cordoned off on Sunday as forensic officers examined the crime scene.

- Press Association

Earlier:

