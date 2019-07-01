Latest: Three kayakers found safe and well in Co Wexford after returning to land

Update 8.20pm: An air and sea search for three kayakers reported missing off the Co Wexford coast has been called off after they were found safe and well.

The search was stood down after it was discovered that the party of a child and two adults had returned to land safely but without being seen.

Emergency services swung into action after the group were seen heading off from the Co Wexford coast at Duncannon, but not seen returning.

Air and sea search parties were alerted at about 5.30pm that possibly three people had not returned from a trip near Duncannon, Co Wexford.

The Coast Guard Air and Sea Sikorsky Rescue 117 helicopter based out of Waterford Airport was tasked to lead the operation.

Teams have also been deployed from the RNLI in Duncannon, Kilmore Quay and surrounding villages, the Navy and Waterford City River Rescue.

There were no reports of any upturned or unattended kayaks being found in the popular tourist area.

The search concentrated on an area within about three kilometres off the coast of Duncannon along the estuary leading out of Waterford Harbour.

Tidal waters around the area can be hazardous.

