Latest: Thousands without power following heavy rain and strong winds overnight

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, August 09, 2019 - 09:10 AM

Latest: Thousands of homes and businesses around the country are without power this morning following bad weather overnight.

The worst affected areas are in the south and east of the country.

There are more than 5,000 customers without power this morning following last night's heavy rain and wind.

The worst affected area is Ardgeeha in Clonmel where 1,016 customers have no electricity while Tramore in Waterford and Naas in Co Kildare also have a number of black spots.

In Dublin, there are more than 1600 homes and businesses without power, and the worst affected areas are around Ballyfermot and Palmerstown.

ESB networks are working to restore power to affected customers and are reminding the public to avoid any fallen cables or overhead wires.

A countrywide weather warning has now ended - but there are some more bad conditions expected this weekend.

Meteorologist Cathal Nolan from the Midland Weather Channel says there could be more flooding over the next couple of days.

"The weekend looks pretty mixed again at the moment," said Mr Nolan.

"We expect to see conditions on Saturday remain pretty inclement across the country especially across the nothern half of the country where we are expecting to see some pretty heavy downpours.

"Again there will be a risk of thunder storms and that continuing risk of flooding."

Risk of spot-flooding as heavy rain continues

Update 7.10am: Met Éireann is warning people across the country of the possibility of spot-flooding this morning.

It is after very heavy rain overnight with up to 40 millimetres falling in some places.

A status yellow rainfall warning ended at 7am this morning.

But meteorologist Cathal Nolan, from the Midland Weather Channel, says more bad weather is expected throughout the day.

"Certainly for the remainder of today we can expect to see some pretty inclement weather across the country," said Mr Nolan.

"Any early morning rain still lingering along the north coast is expected to clear away.

"That in turn is expected to be followed by showers initially across the southern half of the country but these will become more widespread throughout the course of the afternoon and evening.

"Showers will be quite intense in nature and there will be some thunder storm activity bringing with it the risk of some flash flooding and the risk of some hail as well.

Road users are urged to take extra caution while travelling this morning following the heavy rain over night and the continuing showers.

The Road Safety Authority is advising motorists to allow extra distance between themselves and the vehicle in front of them.

There is a risk of aquaplaning as the surface water on the roads can separate tyres from the road causing your car to skid.

If this should happen, do not brake fast or pull sharply on the steering wheel instead ease off the accelerator and allow the car to slow down itself until you can feel the tyres regaining grip.

Drivers are urged to reduce their speed and travel with extra care.

