Latest: None of three killed in Donegal tragedy were wearing seatbelts

by Stephen Maguire

Update 4.20pm: All four people in the back seat of a car which claimed the lives of three young people in Co Donegal today were not wearing seatbelts.

All four rear passengers were thrown from the blue Peugeot 306 car when it hit a wall and then a lamp-post at Eastend in the seaside village of Bundoran at 3.25am.

The six people in the Northern-registered car had been out socialising earlier in the evening and were understood to be travelling to the village of Belleek in Co Fermanagh where some of them lived.

The three who died have been named locally as Shiva Devine, who was in her 20s, who lived in Beleek but was originally from Donegal, Conor McAleer from Ederney in Co Fermanagh, and Rachel Elliott from Fivemiletown in Co Tyrone.

All four, including the three fatally injured victims and another seriously injured man, were found lying side-by-side at the scene.

It is understood the car may have clipped a kerb before it lost control and then hit a lamp-post.

The noise of the impact alerted locals who contacted the emergency services who were on the scene very quickly.

Ambulance personnel, Gardai and members of the fire service immediately commenced a large-scale emergency procedure.

Ambulance personnel attempted CPR but two of those, Ms Devine and Mr McAleer, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Three others were taken to Sligo General Hospital for emergency treatment including the two other back seat passengers who suffered serious injuries.

Ms Elliott passed away at Sligo University Hospital as a result of her injuries early this afternoon.

Gardai could not initially find the driver of the car as he left the scene.

It is understood the man went to a mobile home which is owned by relatives in the locality.

They convinced him to return to the scene and a short time later he presented himself to Gardai at the scene and was later arrested.

It is understood the man is from Northern Ireland.

Earlier: Third person dies following Donegal crash

by Stephen Maguire

Update 3.38pm: A third person has died following today's horrific road smash in Bundoran, Co Donegal.

The woman, understood to be a mother of two from the North, passed away at Sligo University Hospital.

Two other people, a man and a woman in their 20s, were killed this morning following the crash which happened at 3.25am.

A man has been arrested in connection with the crash and is being questioned at Ballyshannon Garda staiton.

Earlier: Man arrested after Donegal crash kills two and injures three

The scene of the fatal accident in Bundoran today. Pic: North West Newspix.

Update - 11.59am: A man in his 20s has presented himself to Gardaí in Ballyshannon in connection with the traffic accident in Co. Donegal this morning.

He has been arrested and is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Ballyshannon Garda Station.

The Peugeot car appeared to have hit a yellow brick perimeter wall and partially demolished it.

The engine and a rear axle had dislodged and were lying in the street.

The vehicle came to rest a short distance away up the road.

9am: Two dead, three seriously injured, after car hits wall in Donegal

Two people have died and three more have been injured in a traffic accident in Co. Donegal.

The single-vehicle road collision happened at Eastend, Bundoran, Co. Donegal at 3.25am this morning.

A man and a woman, both in their 20s, died when the car they were passengers in collided with a wall.

Their bodies have been removed to the morgue in Sligo General Hospital.

Another woman in her mid-20s is in a critical condition and another two men, also in their mid-20s, have serious injuries and have been rushed to Sligo General Hospital.

The road has been closed for a forensic examination and diversions are in place.

Anyone with information on the collision has been asked to contact Gardaí in Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 - 9858530, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.