Latest: Theresa May to give Brexit speech during visit to Northern Ireland

Update 11.50am:

Theresa May is to visit Northern Ireland on Tuesday for a speech in which she will confirm her Government’s “absolute commitment” to avoiding a hard border with the Republic after Brexit.

The British Prime Minister’s trip, which will also take in talks with local businesses, comes as she prepares to return to Brussels to demand the reopening of the EU Withdrawal Agreement.

Meanwhile, Downing Street scotched rumours of an early election on June 6. Asked whether Mrs May was considering a vote on that date, her official spokesman said: “No, absolutely not. Any suggestion otherwise is categorically untrue.”

The spokesman also said it was “simply not true” that the Government was drawing up plans for the evacuation of Britain's Queen from Buckingham Palace in the case of civil unrest after a no-deal Brexit.

Rebel Tory MPs have been invited into the heart of government to thrash out changes to the Brexit deal which she hopes can overcome massive opposition in Brussels and Westminster.

At the heart of the changes being demanded by Conservative Eurosceptics is the removal of the so-called “backstop”, which is designed to keep the Irish border open in the absence of a broader trade deal.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel suggested that agreement on the Irish border was still possible.

But she said that the Withdrawal Agreement cannot be renegotiated, so questions about the border would have to be addressed in the Political Declaration on future EU/UK relations.

Speaking during a trip to Japan, Ms Merkel said that “one has to be creative and we must listen to one another” on the border issue, adding: “But we must hear from Great Britain how they envision that.” Angela Merkel held talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during her visit to Tokyo (Franck Robichon/Pool Photo via AP/PA)

The trip came days after a new EU-Japan trade deal came into force and a day after Nissan confirmed it was ditching plans to build its X-Trail SUV in Sunderland.

The company said the decision was largely driven by changing demand for diesel models but added that “uncertainty around the UK’s future relationship with the EU is not helping companies like ours to plan for the future”.

Hardline Eurosceptics in the European Research Group and Remain-supporting former ministers were due to gather in the Cabinet Office for the first meeting of the new Alternative Arrangements Working Group (AAWG). (PA Graphics)

ERG deputy chairman Steve Baker, former Northern Ireland secretary Owen Paterson and Yeovil MP Marcus Fysh will sit around a table with former education secretary Nicky Morgan and ex-cabinet office minister Damian Green to examine the feasibility of the so-called Malthouse Compromise.

Downing Street confirmed that they will meet under the chairmanship of Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay on each of the first three days of this week and did not rule out further meetings beyond that date.

The PM’s spokesman said the group would be moving “urgently” to explore ideas “as soon as possible” for Mrs May to take to Brussels. Downing Street has previously suggested that these might revolve around a time-limit or unilateral brake on the backstop or technological solutions to keep traffic flowing over the border. From left, Brexiteers Owen Paterson and Steve Baker will sit down with former remain backer Nicky Morgan to help find viable changes to the Irish backstop (Dominic Lipinski, Victoria Jones, Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The spokesman declined to confirm a claim from Home Secretary Sajid Javid that the UK Border Force has identified “existing technology” to perform the job.

Mr Javid told the BBC on Sunday: “They have shown me quite clearly you can have no hard border on the island of Ireland and you can use existing technology. It is perfectly possible, the only thing missing is a bit of goodwill on the EU side.”

However, this was publicly questioned by the EU’s deputy chief negotiator Sabine Weyand, who tweeted: “Can technology solve the Irish border problem? Short answer: not in the next few years.”

Drawn up in meetings co-ordinated by housing minister Kit Malthouse, the proposal bearing his name recasts the backstop as a “free trade agreement-lite”, with a commitment on all sides there should be no hard border and an extended transition period to December 2021.

It is seen as one of the main reasons the ERG changed its mind and backed an amendment last Tuesday tabled by Sir Graham Brady authorising Mrs May to go back to Brussels and seek a new deal with the backstop stripped out.

Mrs May told the Commons last week it was “a serious proposal that we are engaging with sincerely and positively”.

Former foreign secretary Boris Johnson accused the Tory leadership of using rumours of a June election, which appeared in Sunday newspapers, as a “scare tactic” to bounce exhausted Conservative MPs into backing her Withdrawal Agreement.

After two-and-a-half years of dither the truly astonishing feature of the UK position is that the big questions have still not been answered

He used his regular Daily Telegraph column to suggest that if someone in Tory HQ thought a summer election was a good idea they should be “dispatched on secondment to Venezuela or Zimbabwe or somewhere they can do less damage”.

He attacked the idea not because he thought Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party might win but because “if Tory MPs were asked to go into electoral battle in the next few months, there would be a hole in the heart of our manifesto”.

He added: “I have no idea what we would say about the EU – because after two-and-a-half years of dither the truly astonishing feature of the UK position is that the big questions have still not been answered.”

- Press Association

Ealier: Angela Merkel: London needs to come forward with a proposal on Irish border

Update 11.40am: Angela Merkel says it is still possible for the European Union and the UK to come to an agreement on how the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland will function after Brexit.

But the German Chancellor says London needs to come forward with a proposal.

Speaking during a trip to Japan, Ms Merkel said the already-agreed Brexit Withdrawal Agreement cannot be renegotiated.

But she said questions surrounding the border arrangements could be addressed in a declaration on the future relationship between the EU and the UK.

She said that "one has to be creative, and we must listen to one another" - but that an agreement on the Irish border is still possible.

Ms Merkel added: "But we must hear from Great Britain how they envision that."

Earlier: Hardline Brexiteers to join new taskforce seeking backstop alternative

Update 6.45am: Senior members of the hardline eurosceptic European Research Group have been drafted in by the British Government to help develop an alternative to the Irish backstop, Downing Street said.

ERG deputy leader Steve Baker, former Northern Ireland secretary Owen Paterson and Yeovil MP Marcus Fysh will be part of the Alternative Arrangements Working Group, which will meet for the first time on Monday, a No 10 spokeswoman said.

They will be joined by former education secretary Nicky Morgan and ex-cabinet office minister Damian Green in the group, which will meet “regularly” with Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay, a No 10 spokeswoman said.

For a better deal, I’m backing the #MalthouseCompromise Learn more here:https://t.co/8Fbrf9YRPz — Steve Baker MP (@SteveBakerHW) February 3, 2019

Mr Baker, a former Brexit minister who quit last year in protest at the Chequers agreement, and Ms Morgan were involved talks last week between MPs from the Remain and Brexiteer wings of the Conservative Party over the so-called Malthouse compromise, developed by Housing Minister Kit Malthouse.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “As the Home Secretary set out on Marr, the Attorney General (AG) is looking at the legal changes we are aiming to secure to the backstop.

“As the PM has previously said, there are a number of ideas on this, including a unilateral exit mechanism or a time limit and the AG is considering their wording and legal effect.

“He will be closely engaged throughout the process.”

The group is due to meet at the Cabinet Office in Whitehall, with meetings also scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

I hope our meetings with Government are as constructive as they should be because Malthouse is the only game in town if we are to achieve a deal

The Malthouse compromise is seen as one of the main reasons the ERG changed its mind and backed an amendment last Tuesday tabled by Graham Brady, which urged the Government to look at backstop alternatives.

Ms Morgan said last week that under the terms of the Malthouse compromise the Northern Ireland backstop would be “recast” as “free trade agreement-lite” with a commitment there would be no hard border with Ireland.

At the same time, the 21-month transition period would be extended by another year to December 2021, during which EU citizens’ rights would continue and the UK would pay into the EU budget.

Mr Baker said last week that the plan would replace the backstop – which is supposed to be temporary – with a permanent arrangement, while allowing more time to secure a free trade agreement with the EU. The compromise was developed by Housing Minister Kit Malthouse (PA)

He told the Press Association on Sunday: “After a positive conference call today running through the Government’s questions, I’m more confident than ever we can land the Malthouse compromise, including the indefinite Better Deal backstop protocol.

“I hope our meetings with Government are as constructive as they should be because Malthouse is the only game in town if we are to achieve a deal.

“I just hope engagement is as sincere as the PM’s words at the despatch box led us to expect.”

Mrs May told the Commons the group had put forward “a serious proposal that we are engaging with sincerely and positively”.

She added: “We will sit down and work through the proposal that has come forward.”

The Downing Street spokeswoman said that as well as meetings with Mr Barclay the group would also meet with civil servants from HM Revenue and Customs, the Cabinet Office’s Europe Unit, Number 10 and “other relevant departments”.

Earlier on Sunday, Home Secretary Sajid Javid suggested that Border Force figures believe there are viable alternative arrangements to the Irish border backstop that would avoid the need for a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

It came as he revealed the Brexit Secretary was looking at such arrangements – raised in the Brady amendment passed by MPs on Tuesday – while Attorney General Geoffrey Cox looks into whether a time limit or “exit mechanism” can be added to the backstop to make it more palatable to Parliament.

Mr Javid told Marr: “In terms of an alternative arrangement it can be done.

“In my own department I have got Border Force and I asked Border Force months ago to advise me to look at what alternative arrangements were possible.

“They have shown me quite clearly you can have no hard border on the island of Ireland and you can use existing technology. It is perfectly possible, the only thing missing is a bit of goodwill on the EU side.”

👇That would not be « goodwill » but a dereliction of duty by public authorities in the EU that have a duty to ensure public health and safety of consumers, protect against unfair competition and enforce public policies and international agreements. https://t.co/fpX2ibGzAP— Sabine Weyand (@WeyandSabine) February 3, 2019

However this was publicly questioned by Sabine Weyand, deputy to European Commission chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.

She tweeted: “That would not be ‘goodwill’ but a dereliction of duty by public authorities in the EU that have a duty to ensure public health and safety of consumers, protect against unfair competition and enforce public policies and international agreements.”

- Press Association