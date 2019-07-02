Latest: Teen missing from Tipperary found safe and well

Update 10.30pm: Deva Hodkinson has been found safe and well.

The gardaí have thanked the public for their help.

Earlier: Gardaí are looking for a 19-year-old woman who is missing from Carrick On Suir, Co Tipperary.

Deva Hodkinson was last seen getting the 9.10am bus to Waterford from a bus stop at Parkside, Carrick on Suir yesterday.

Deva is 5ft 7 inches in height with a thin build and light brown hair.

When last seen, Deva was wearing a dark pair of leggings, a T-shirt (colour not known) and a denim jacket.

She also had a cream handbag with her.

Anyone with information on Deva's whereabouts are asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.