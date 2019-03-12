Latest: Taoiseach says Brexit deal does not reopen or undermine backstop

Latest: The Taoiseach has responded to the new elements of the Brexit deal which ensure the Irish backstop cannot be permanent.

Speaking this morning, Leo Varadkar described the outcome of last night's meeting between Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker as "positive".

He said that the arrangement does not reopen the Withdrawal Agreement or undermine the backstop or its application.

"The documents are complementary to the Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration and aim to provide an additional layer of interpretation, clarification and elaboration to the United Kingdom ahead of a further vote in Westminster," said Mr Varadkar.

Mr Varadkar said the Withdrawal Agreement represents compromise on both sides.

According to the Taoiseach, the Government "have insisted that the Withdrawal Agreement could not be rewritten and, and that the backstop arrangement, while intended to be temporary, must continue to apply unless and until it is replaced by future arrangements that can achieve the same objective, namely no hard border."

He added that guarantees and further reassurances to the UK saying "indeed we have offered such reassurances on many occasions".

The further agreement yesterday provided additional clarity, reassurance and guarantees sought by some to eliminate doubt or fears, however unreal, that the goal was to trap the UK indefinitely in the back stop. It is not, these doubts and fears can be put to bed.

The Withdrawal Agreement provides for a transitional period running to the end of 2020 during which nothing will change, according to Mr Varadkar.

The Taoiseach described Brexit as having been a "dark cloud over us" for many months especially with the prospect of a no-deal Brexit looming.

"A positive vote can remove that cloud and restore confidence in Britain, Ireland and the EU."

"I hope and trust that the Withdrawal Agreement will now be endorsed by the House of Commons," said Mr Varadkar.

He said that for the remains of the day, MPs in Westminster should be given the time and space necessary to consider the deal that is on the table.

Jump to 18:24 to watch Varadkar's statement in full

Earlier: The Taoiseach will accept the proposed new elements of the Brexit deal, the EU Commission president has said.

Jean Claude Juncker indicated Ireland’s backing for the added documents as cabinet ministers held emergency meetings to be briefed about the developments.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar spoke with Mr Juncker on the phone during a break from discussions with colleagues in Government Buildings. Fine Gael TD Simon Harris leaving Government Building in Dublin, after a Brexit emergency meeting (Tom Honan/PA)

In Strasbourg, Mr Juncker said: “I have spoken to the Taoiseach this evening who would be prepared to accept this solution in the interest of securing an overall deal”.

The series of documents, which are separate to the agreed withdrawal deal, are designed to provide added assurances to the UK that it will not be tied to the Irish border backstop indefinitely.

A government source pointed to Mr Juncker’s insistence that the documents complemented the withdrawal agreement, but did not reopen it.

“The Irish Government is happy with that,” said the source.

Mr Varadkar was due to fly to the United States on Monday evening for his annual St Patrick’s trip, but his plans were changed at the last minute to accommodate the unscheduled cabinet meeting.

Ministers had already met on Monday morning to discuss the unfolding Brexit situation. They were summoned again at short notice for an emergency gathering at 7pm.

That meeting adjourned at 8.30pm, with discussions recommencing around 11pm. The meeting broke up at around 11.40pm.

Earlier on Monday, Mr Varadkar had said any extension to the UK leaving the EU must have a purpose.

He said if the UK took the decision to extend Article 50 it must not lead to a rolling cliff-edge scenario.

“If there is going to be an extension, it has to be an extension with a purpose,” he said.

“Nobody across the European Union wants to see a rolling cliff-edge where tough decisions just get put off until the end of April, then to the end of May and then maybe till the end of July.”

He said the uncertainty around Brexit was already worrying Irish citizens, damaging business confidence and affecting the agriculture industry in particular.

Meanwhile, the DUP has pledged to carefully analyse the Brexit deal add-ons, remaining non-committal on whether it would now back the Withdrawal Agreement.

Deputy leader Nigel Dodds told the Commons "all of this will need to be taken together and analysed very carefully".

The DUP position could be crucial in Tuesday's Westminster debate on Prime Minister Theresa May's deal, and not only because of the votes of its ten MPs.

READ MORE: Key questions as Theresa May returns for crunch Brexit vote

The party's position on the border backstop could also influence how some Tory Brexiteers approach the issue.

Mr Dodds said his party would examine the added documents, which the Government claim has secured "legally binding changes" around the contentious backstop mechanism.

A DUP spokesman added: "We note the Prime Minister's latest statement and update on our EU exit negotiations.

"These publications need careful analysis. We will be taking appropriate advice, scrutinising the text line by line and forming our own judgement.

"We will measure this latest text against the Brady amendment, and the commitments made by the Prime Minister of 29 January."

- Press Association