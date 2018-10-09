Latest: Student released after allegedly making threats against staff and students in Dublin school

Update: A 16-year-old arrested in connection with alleged gun threats made against a secondary school in Dublin has been released without charge.

Ardgillan College in Balbriggan was closed today after the material began circulating on social media last night.

Gardaí say they are satisfied that there is no imminent danger to staff or students, while the Dublin and Dún Laoghaire Education and Training Board says the school is expected to re-open tomorrow.

The 16-year-old arrested in connection with the incident has been released without charge and a file has been sent to the Juvenile Diversion Programme.

Earlier: School closed after student allegedly made threats against staff and students

A school in North County Dublin has been closed after a student allegedly made gun threats against staff and students.

It's understood the violent material began circulating on Instagram stories last night.

School management at Ardgillan College in Balbriggan notified parents via text message last night that the school wouldn't be opening today.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested by gardaí investigating the incident. He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at a Dublin Garda Station.

Gardaí say they are liaising with management at the school and are now satisfied that there is no imminent danger to staff or students.

This story was updated with further details at 11.11am.

