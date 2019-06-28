News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Latest: Strike action by health workers deferred

Paul Bell, SIPTU Health Divisional Organiser
By Vivienne Clarke
Friday, June 28, 2019 - 01:10 PM

Latest: Three days of strikes by 10,000 health workers next week have been deferred at the request of the Labour Court.

SIPTU representatives confirmed this afternoon that strikes planned in 38 selected hospitals for next week have been deferred.

The decision was made pending the outcome of a full Labour Court hearing next Wednesday on the implementation of a job evaluation scheme.

SIPTU Health Divisional Organiser, Paul Bell, said: “At the request of the Labour Court, SIPTU representatives have agreed to defer strike action scheduled to start next Tuesday to allow for a full hearing to take place with no preconditions.

"The unity and strength of our members on picket lines this week has demonstrated our determination to achieve a just resolution to this dispute.

"Ultimately, our members will decide on the outcome of any recommendations that emerge from negotiations at the Labour Court, by way of a secret ballot.”

“On behalf of our members, SIPTU representatives would also like to thank hospital patients and members of the public for the huge support shown to 10,000 health workers on picket lines this week and throughout this dispute.”

SIPTU 'conscious' that three-day dispute in health service will be 'devastating'

Update 12.20pm: SIPTU says the government has broken a number of agreements with health workers.

Both sides are attending a hearing at the Labour Court after no progress was made in talks yesterday.

10,000 support staff are due to go on strike for three days next week if no resolution can be found in the dispute.

SIPTU's Paul Bell explained some of their priorities going into today's hearing.

"We are trying to make sure that we come out of this with a settlement that is acceptable to our members

"We are also trying to concentrate on minimising the impact on patients.

"We are very conscious of the fact, as are our members, that a three-day dispute in the health service will be very devastating."

- Digital desk

Update 7am: All sides involved in the health workers' dispute will go to the Labour Court this morning.

The HSE and Siptu failed to reach an agreement yesterday in talks with the Workplace Relations Commission.

10,000 health support staff are involved in a row over pay.

A preliminary hearing will take place in the Labour Court this morning to try to resolve the dispute.

But Siptu's Paul Bell says next week's three-day strike has not been called off.

Mr Bell told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland that the process had been “torturous” and that while all issues had been discussed, it had been obvious there would be no agreement.

“There was minimal movement.”

The dispute centres on a job evaluation scheme, which the Government agreed to carry out during negotiations on the last Public Service Stability Agreement (PSSA).

The job evaluations were to examine whether roles have changed and whether pay rises are warranted.

Affected grades include health care assistants, maternity care assistants, laboratory aides, chefs, and surgical instrument technicians, as well as workers in portering, household and catering services.

Mr Bell said the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform was “set against” some key elements of the agreement including the interpretation of the job evaluation agreement.

He said that the union will listen to what the Labour Court has to say, but that in the meantime the plan is still in place to go ahead with three days of strikes next week.

- Additional reporting by Digital Desk

