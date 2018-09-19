Latest: Storm Ali claims second victim as man, 20s, dies in Northern Ireland

Storm Ali: The story so far: Two people have died in separate incidents in Galway and Northern Ireland

A woman was killed after her caravan was swept off a cliff near Clifden

A man in his 20s died and another was injured after being hit by a tree near Newry

126,000 people remain without electricity

Green Luas line experiencing severe disruption to services

National Ploughing Championships extended to Friday after second day cancelled

Latest: A man has died and another was injured when a tree fell on them as they worked in a country park in Northern Ireland during Storm Ali.

It is understood the men were doing contract work for Northern Ireland Water when the incident happened in Slieve Gullion Park, near Newry, this afternoon.

The park straddles Co Down and Co Armagh.

The man who died was aged in his 20s, while the injured man, who is aged in his 40s, had been taken to hospital.

A spokeswoman for the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said: "Police attended the sudden death of a man, aged in his 20s, in the Slieve Gullion Park, Drumintee Road area of Newry this afternoon."

Police said there were no suspicious circumstances and the incident was being investigated by the region's Health and Safety Executive.

Two victims have been claimed by the storm today after a woman was killed in Galway after the caravan she was in was blown off a cliff.

The woman, believed to have been a Swiss tourist aged in her 50s, was the sole occupant of the caravan.

The scene where woman has died during #StormAli - the caravan she was staying in was blown down an incline at Claddaghduff, near #Clifden in County Galway. @pa pic.twitter.com/9ffdIWcAmt — Niall Carson (@niallcarsonpa) September 19, 2018

Meanwhile, 126,000 customers across the country remain without power after the storm caused widespread outages today.

ESB says that while crews continue to work on restoring power, some customers should prepare to be without electricity for up to three days.

Power has been restored to more than 60,000 homes already today as gusts of 150km/h caused trees to fall onto overhead lines.

The areas most impacted include: Cavan, Sligo, Leitrim, Donegal, Castlebar, Galway, Portlaoise, Dundalk, Mullingar and parts of North County Dublin.

Local residents begin the clear up operation to clear roads after Storm Ali brought down several trees throughout County Galway including this one on the main Tuam to Headford road. Photo: Ray Ryan

Earlier: Storm Ali leaves 186,000 without power and brings Ploughing Championships to a historic halt

ESB Networks said that 186,000 homes, businesses and farms have been left without power, with the most impacted in Cavan, Sligo, Donegal, Castlebar and Galway.

Crews are working where it is safe to do so to restore power as quickly as possible.

Over 1400 individual faults have been recorded across the network.

There has been severe disruption to the Luas Green Line in Dublin, as trams are only running between Brides Glen-Balally and Dominick-Broombridge as teams work to untangle overhead wires struck by a tree.

Engineers are working to free a section of the tram but it is not known as yet whether full service will resume before rush hour this evening.

The storm has also led to the cancellation of the second day the National Ploughing Championships.

The event, which attracts tens of thousands of visitors every year, was cancelled following damage caused by the severe weather.

"All tickets for today will be valid for tomorrow," said Anna Marie McHugh, Assistant Managing Director of the National Ploughing Association.

"We are in conversation at the minute with all the service.

"So we're talking to them...to see how they feel about an extra day."

READ MORE: Swiss tourist dies after caravan blown off cliff in Galway

This is only the second time weather has affected the ploughing, in 1965 the event had to be postponed for a week because of snow.

Storm Ali continues to wreak havoc across Ireland and has led to delays in a number of services including postal services throughout the north and north-west of the country.

Heavy winds and subsequent storm damage led to disruptions in more than 60 post offices while mail deliveries across a wide area of the north and north-west were temporarily disrupted during the height of the storm.

Met Eireann said the strongest gusts in the hour leading up to 10am reached speeds of 120km/h at Mace Head in County Galway, 98km/h at Dublin Airport and 107km/h at Shannon.

Storm damage to the exhibitor stands at the National Ploughing Championships at Screggan, Tullamore, Co Offaly. Picture Dan Linehan

Dublin Airport said the storm would have an impact on its schedule and warned of cancellations.

Gale-force gusts began to be recorded on the Galway coast as heavy rain moved in.

Forecasters issued a Status Orange wind warning for more than half the country due to the storm.

Photos posted on social media showed trees down in Galway, while Dublin Fire Brigade posted about falling trees damaging cars, with one photo showing a smashed windscreen.

Fire crews attending an incident at Muskerry Terrace #Blarney #Cork where the felt roof was blown off one house and other roofs suffered structural damage. No injuries reported #StormAli pic.twitter.com/VynxdT6WHT — Eoin English (@EoinBearla) September 19, 2018

Galway is being hit hard by #stormali - this photo is from Salthill via @CTribune pic.twitter.com/WAhXAMkkDU — Ciarán Ferrie (@ccferrie) September 19, 2018

Another car bears the brunt of #StormAli. Cliftonville Road, north Belfast. Photo by @johnpdcurley. pic.twitter.com/XSMgIdeAZH — Barra Best (@barrabest) September 19, 2018

The unsettled weather is due to last right through the week, but an improvement is expected early next week as the drier weather is set to take hold.

Ali is first on the storm names list for 2018-19 announced by Met Eireann and the UK Met Office, which has run the Name Our Storms scheme for four years.

Crews in attendance with @corkcitycouncil Chainsaw crew preventing a tree falling on a house our Rescue tender and water tender currently in attendance. Centre Park Road also closed due to trees down. Avoid area. #cork pic.twitter.com/1BG7vEZgVO — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) September 19, 2018

The season's names have been compiled from a list of submissions by the public, choosing some of the most popular names and also selecting those which reflect the nations, culture and diversity of the Ireland and the UK.

