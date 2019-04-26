Latest: Status red weather warning issued for Co Clare; Munster to get 'most severe and damaging gusts'

Update 12.20pm: Met Éireann has issued a status red weather warning for Co Clare.

The wind warning comes into place at 8pm and lasts until 11pm tonight.

The forecaster says Storm Hannah's northwesterly winds will reach mean speeds in excess of 80km/h with violent gusts of 130 to 150 km/h for a time this evening.

A RED Wind Warning has been specifically issued by @MetEireann for Co Clare for #StormHannah Please keep up-to-date with weather warnings, ensure you are prepared for potentially damaging gusts! Be safe and do not take risks in such extreme winds! https://t.co/l6TBUsMidX — OEP (@emergencyIE) April 26, 2019

Liz Walsh from Met Éireann says Munster will bear the brunt:

"Hannah contains some unseasonably strong winds and with many trees now in leaf there is a risk of damage due to trees falling and flying debris," she said.

"The strongest winds will be in the southern and western quadrants of the storm.

That means that Munster is looking likely to bear the brunt of the most severe and damaging gusts.

A yellow warning is also in place for Cork, Kerry and Limerick, which is valid from 4pm today until 1am tomorrow, as well as warnings for wind in Tipperary and Waterford from 10pm tonight until 2am tomorrow.

Another yellow wind alert has been issued from 11pm for counties in the west, north-west and south-east.

Earlier: Met Éireann considering upgrading Storm Hannah to red weather warning

Update 11.10am: An orange warning has been issued for wind in Galway.

The warning is in place from 7pm until midnight tonight.

Met Éireann said northwesterly winds, associated with Storm Hannah, will reach mean speeds of 65-80 km/h with gusts of 110 to 130 km/h this evening and early tonight. The winds will be strongest along the coast.

It follows earlier wind warnings for Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick, which are valid from 4pm today until 1am tomorrow, as well as warnings for wind in Tipperary and Waterford from 10pm tonight until 2am tomorrow.

A yellow wind alert has also been issued from 11pm for counties in the west, north-west and south east.

Gardaí are appealing to the public to be aware of the dangers posed by high winds and are asking people living near coastal, cliff and waterway areas to be extra cautious.

National traffic: Storm Hannah plans to visit Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick this Friday evening and overnight. Please take care on roads as high winds are forecast in many areas. Plan your journey in advance and allow plenty of time to travel. #StaySafe #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/wun5NSkwoY — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 25, 2019

Update 9.15am: Storm Hannah could be upgraded to a red warning for parts of the country later today.

At the moment, a status orange warning is in place for Cork, Clare, Kerry and Limerick from 4pm and will be extended to Tipperary and Waterford from 10pm.

A yellow wind warning will also come into effect from 11pm for counties in the west, north-west and south-east.

Gradually brightening up across the country this morning as showery rain clears eastwards but further rain will follow on this afternoon and evening. Becoming windy across Munster and south Leinster later today as Storm Hannah approaches. Highs today of 8 to 12 degrees. pic.twitter.com/P8e7jx1umB — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 26, 2019

John Eagleton from Met Eireann says they will know later this morning whether they need to issue a new warning.

"We're certainly having discussions about it alright but no decision has been made yet.

"Just a slightly different track but more or less on the same lines. It comes in over the Aran Islands, Storm Hannah, about eight o'clock and exits south of Dublin just around midnight."

Earlier: Storm Hannah warning extended to two more counties

Update 7.25am: Strong winds and some power outages are expected as Storm Hannah hits the country later.

A status orange warning is in place for Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick from 4pm and will be extended to Tipperary and Waterford from 10pm tonight.

The storm is due to bring gusts of up to 130km an hour to those counties.

A status yellow wind warning will also come into effect from 11pm for counties in the west, north-west and south-east.

Latest ARPEGE weather models showing the sheer strength of #StormHannah. Widespread, damaging gusts in excess of 130km/h. Be prepared for power outages, fallen trees and debris as a result. pic.twitter.com/6QjCeeklWb — Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) April 26, 2019

Director of Road Safety at the RSA, Michael Roland, says motorists will need to be cautious during the weather warnings.

"We're asking all road users to exercise caution, to check their local weather and traffic conditions and be aware of conditions before setting out on the trip," he said.

"In particular for motorists, we'd ask them to slow down, to be aware that objects could be blown out in their path and to watch out for fallen debris on the road."

The south-west is expected to see the worst of the storm conditions.

"It does look at the moment like it could be quite severe in the south-west," said forecaster Matthew Martin

"It has been a fairly quiet storm season over-all so [Storm Hannah] could well pack a punch, especially with the trees in full bloom at the moment."

Met Éireann says that the warnings for Storm Hannah will "be under constant review and will be amended if required".

It says that "some disruption and power outages likely" and people living in or travelling to the south-west should be "be prepared for the anticipated conditions".

It added that there is "an increased threat of tree damage and possible felling". Met Éireann is also warning of "dangerous waves expected to crash into southwest coasts".

#StormHannah could boost from intense storm to hurricane-force winds expected to be the equivalent of a category 1 hurricane on the south west coast of Ireland with heavier bursts of rain and very strong winds are expected on Friday night and into Saturday overnight. pic.twitter.com/HyfvvA3STd — Joint Cyclone Center (@JointCyclone) April 25, 2019