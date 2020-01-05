Latest: Search for trawler has been stood down; One fisherman dies, another missing

- Additional reporting by Jess Casey

Latest: The search for a man missing off the southeast coast after a trawler disappeared on Saturday night has been stood down this evening.

A multi-agency search operation near Hook Head is winding down due to worsening weather conditions and visibility as darkness approaches.

It is expected to resume again on Monday morning at approximately 8am.

The trawler with two men on board is believed to have sank near Hook Head on Saturday night.

One fisherman who was recovered from the water has since passed away at University Hospital Waterford.

Naval vessel joins search for missing trawler; One fisherman dies, another missing

RNLI searching the coast at Hook Head, Co Wexford. Picture: Patrick Browne

Update 12.45pm: The naval vessel LE Ciara has joined the search for a missing man after a trawler disappeared off the southeast coast on Saturday night.

The trawler with two men on board is believed to have sank near Hook Head on Saturday night.

One fisherman who was recovered from the water has since passed away at University Hospital Waterford.

The search for the other man who remains missing intensified this afternoon.

RNLI crews from Kilmore Quay, Dunmore East and Fethard-on-Sea are currently on the scene, along with the Coastguard.

The rescue helicopter 116, from Dublin, and rescue helicopter 117, from Waterford have also both been dispatched to the scene to assist with the search.

The LE Ciara has also taken command of the operation.

It is understood that there are between 15 to 20 other trawlers also on the scene helping to conduct the search.

Rescue 117

Rescued fisherman dies as search continues for second man lost in trawler sinking off Wexford

Update 7am: A fisherman recovered from the waters off the southeast coast last night has died and a search continues for a second man who is still missing.

Gardaí have confirmed a man in his 60s died at University Hospital Waterford.

RNLI crews and other boats as well as the Coast Guard have been searching for another man who was on board when the trawler sank off the coast of Hook Head.

The Coast Guard was alerted at around 10:30pm last night, after a boat got into difficulty and sank south of Hook Head.

The Rescue 117 helicopter was dispatched and one person was rescued.

The man was taken to University Hospital Waterford for treatment but has died.

The search for the missing man is ongoing, with the RNLI from Dunmore East and Kilmore Quay assisting in operation.