Latest: Search ends after missing Alliance Party councillor found

Sunday, August 19, 2018 - 09:40 PM

Update 9.40pm: Alliance East Belfast councillor David Armitage has been found.

He is getting the help he needs, party leader Naomi Long tweeted.

Mr Armitage represents the Titanic area.

- Press Association

Earlier: Search for missing Alliance Party councillor in Belfast

Update 5.45pm: Alliance Party leader Naomi Long has appealed for help in finding one of her Belfast councillors.

David Armitage represents part of East Belfast.

Ms Long tweeted: “We need to locate him urgently.

“The constituency office is open from 3.30pm, if you can help us search. If you see him, contact me.”

She added: “David, if you see this, get in touch. We need to know you are safe x.”

- Press Association


