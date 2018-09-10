Presidential nominations: Sean Gallagher receives endorsement from Roscommon County Council

Latest: Roscommon County Council has endorsed Sean Gallagher as its candidate for the Presidential election.

10 councillors voted for the businessman at the meeting this morning, while Joan Freeman and Gemma O'Doherty received three and two votes respectively.

This was the first nomination for Sean Gallagher and he joins Gavin Duffy and Joan Freeman who have each secured support from one local authority.

Nine other councils are due to meet today to decide who they will endorse as their Presidential candidate.

Councils must endorse one candidate only, and the deadline for nominations is September 26 at 12pm.

Earlier: Presidential hopefuls to appear before councils today

A number of prospective candidates will appear before council meetings today seeking endorsements to run in the Presidential election.

10 local authorities will meet today as the race for the Áras gathers momentum.

The election will take place in less than seven weeks' time on October 26.

Hopeful candidates must secure support from four local authorities, or 20 TDs and Senators in order to contest the election.

President Michael D Higgins has signalled he intends to seek another seven years in the Áras and sitting presidents can nominate themselves to run for a second term.

Gavin Duffy and Joan Freeman have each secured support from one local authority.

Councils in Roscommon, Westmeath, Offaly, Fingal, Wicklow, Galway city, Kilkenny, Wexford and Leitrim are expected to meet today.

