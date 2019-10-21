Latest: Roads around Christ Church Cathedral reopen after security alert

Latest: The bomb disposal unit has removed a firework in "strange packaging" from the scene of a bomb scare at Christ Church in Dublin.
Roads around the cathedral have reopened following the security alert.
Gardaí and the army bomb squad were called in this afternoon, amid reports a suspicious device was found.
The scene has since been declared safe, and has reopened to pedestrians and traffic.
The area around Christ Church Cathedral in Dublin has been closed off amid a bomb scare.
Gardaí and the army bomb squad are at the scene where a suspicious device has been found.
A number of roads have been shut while teams check to see if it is a threat.
Drivers in the area are being told to expect delays and diversions.
More to follow.