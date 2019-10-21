Latest: Roads around Christ Church Cathedral reopen after security alert

Latest: The bomb disposal unit has removed a firework in "strange packaging" from the scene of a bomb scare at Christ Church in Dublin.

Roads around the cathedral have reopened following the security alert.

Gardaí and the army bomb squad were called in this afternoon, amid reports a suspicious device was found.

The scene has since been declared safe, and has reopened to pedestrians and traffic.

Picture: Billy Higgins

Earlier: Christ Church Cathedral evacuated due to bomb scare

The area around Christ Church Cathedral in Dublin has been closed off amid a bomb scare.

Gardaí and the army bomb squad are at the scene where a suspicious device has been found.

A number of roads have been shut while teams check to see if it is a threat.

Drivers in the area are being told to expect delays and diversions.

More to follow.