Latest: Rescued fisherman dies as search continues for second man lost in trawler sinking off Wexford

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, January 05, 2020 - 07:06 AM

Latest: A fisherman recovered from the waters off the southeast coast last night has died and a search continues for a second man who is still missing.

Gardaí have confirmed a man in his 60s died at University Hospital Waterford.

RNLI crews and other boats as well as the Coast Guard have been searching for another man who was on board when the trawler sank off the coast of Hook Head.

The Coast Guard was alerted at around 10:30pm last night, after a boat got into difficulty and sank south of Hook Head.

The Rescue 117 helicopter was dispatched and one person was rescued.

The man was taken to University Hospital Waterford for treatment but has died.

The search for the missing man is ongoing, with the RNLI from Dunmore East and Kilmore Quay assisting in operation.

