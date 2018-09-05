Latest: Referendum on place of women in the home will not be held in October

Update 1pm: A referendum on the place of women in the home will not now take place next month.

There had been speculation it would be held on the same date as the Presidential election, October 26.

But the Oireachtas Justice and Equality Committee has now agreed to engage in more detailed discussions on the proposal.

This will get underway on September 19 with the referendum possibly being held alongside the Local and European elections next May.

In a statement from Charlie Flanagan, Minister for Justice and Equality, he expressed his regret that the referendum would not take place as planned.

He said: “I very much regret that on the occasion of the centenary of women achieving the right to vote in Ireland, the Irish people will not have an opportunity to remove Article 41.2 from our Constitution.

"I believe the Article, which seeks to define where women belong in Ireland as being in the home carrying out duties, is not just sexist and reductive, but completely at odds with the Government’s gender equality policies.

"The Constitution doesn’t seek to define the place of men. I believe it should not seek to define the place of women.

"To me, this is a straightforward proposition and after many decades of inaction, the time has come for the people to exercise a view on the retention or removal of the Article.

"I am very disappointed that the referendum cannot now proceed on 26 October...I look forward to receiving the Committee’s recommendations in due course.”

Update - 9.25am: The Green Party is calling for a "proper conversation" to be held before a referendum on the woman's place in the home.

The vote to change the constitutional reference was proposed for October 26, the same day as the presidential vote.

Green Party Deputy leader Catherine Martin says the issue needs further debate.

Ms Martin said: "Bring in witnesses in from both sides before a committee or indeed another Citizens Assembly, or maybe a special committee like the one that was set up ahead of the last most recent referendum.

"And have that conversation and have the experts in and debate that ahead of the referendum.

"That's what we're seeking, a public conversation around this instead of just rushing through."

6.35am: National Women's Council urges Govt to delay referendum on woman's place in the home

The Government is being urged not to hold a referendum on the woman's place in the home this year.

The National Women's Council of Ireland says the Constitutional reference to a woman's place is "undoubtedly sexist", and that a "public discussion" on the issue is needed, before it is put to the people.

The council says simply removing the article will do nothing to recognise the men and women that give care in the home.

NWCI Director, Orla O'Connor, says the chance to talk about the issue and things around it are important.

Ms O'Connor said: "There needs to be a much broader discussion in relation to that article and particularly in relation.

"That's why the National Women's Council is calling for the Government and the Oireachtas committee, which will meet today to discuss it, is to have this referendum in 2019 after we have that broader public discussion."