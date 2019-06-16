News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Latest poll indicates five-point lead for Fianna Fáil

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, June 16, 2019 - 07:40 AM

There is a blow for Fine Gael in the latest Sunday Times/ Behaviour & Attitudes June Poll.

It shows the popularity of the party has dropped by five points to 23%.

Fianna Fail's riding high with no change on 28%, Sinn Fein is on 12%, down 7%, the Greens are up six points to 11%, while Labour's risen by a point to 5%.

The Independent Alliance and the Social Democrats were both unchanged at 3% and 1% respectively.

Solidarity - People Before Profit stand at 2%, down one. Renua are placed at 1% - up one; and Aontu was also placed at 1% - up one.

Independents and others, the poll suggests, stand at 13% - up four.

900 eligible Irish voters took part in the survey, which was carried out from the May 31 to June 11.

