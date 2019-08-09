News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Latest: Police checking phone and email records of resort staff as search for Nóra Quoirin continues

Latest: Police checking phone and email records of resort staff as search for Nóra Quoirin continues
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, August 09, 2019 - 01:00 PM

Latest: Malaysian police say they are checking the phone and email records of staff at the resort from which an Irish teenager went missing.

Nóra Quoirin has not been seen since Sunday morning.

In a police update this afternoon, Malaysian authorities confirmed that they are re-checking the resort where Nóra Quoirin was last seen.

It was also confirmed that they are checking the phones and emails of the people who work there.

The 15-year-old who has special needs was last seen on Sunday morning south of Kuala Lumpur.

Her family maintain that she has been abducted but Malaysian police are still treating it as a missing persons case.

READ MORE

'This is a situation we don’t have to be in': Ryanair pilots in Ireland vote for industrial action

Journalist Sumisha Naidu, who was at the police update, says they are giving the resort itself another look.

"They are revisiting areas that they have already looked at and are paying closer attention to areas around the resort," said Ms Naidu.

"At the same time, photos of Nóra and flyers have been distributed by police personnel to people in the area."

Over 260 people are now part of the search, as well as sniffer dogs and helicopters.

A loudspeaker with Nóra's mother's voice on it is being used as part of the search, with Meabh Quoirin calling out for her daughter.

Police joined hundreds of residents in special prayers to aid the search and rescue operations for Nora earlier this morning.

Police to provide update on missing Irish teen Nóra Quoirin

Latest: Police checking phone and email records of resort staff as search for Nóra Quoirin continues

Update 7am: A voice recording of the mother of an Irish girl missing in Malaysia has been played in dense forest near where she disappeared on Sunday.

Meabh Quoirin says “Nóra darling, Nóra I love you, Mum is here,” on the recording.

Nóra, who has special needs, disappeared from the Dusun forest eco-resort in southern Negeri Sembilan state.

A search team of 200 is using megaphone-amplified recordings of Nóra’s close family members.

Nóra Quoirin is missing in Malaysia (Lucie Blackman Trust/PA)
Nóra Quoirin is missing in Malaysia (Lucie Blackman Trust/PA)

Police are due to provide a further update on the search for missing Irish teenager Nóra Quoirin later this morning.

Police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop told Malaysian publication The Star that Ms Quoirin’s voice was used first as she is closest to Nóra.

He also said the missing 15-year-old’s family members are not part of the search operations for security reasons.

Mr Mohamad said Nóra was believed to have climbed out of her resort room window.

“An able-bodied or normal person would be weak by the fifth day, and that is why we need to find the victim as soon as possible,” he said.

Nóra’s photograph is being handed out at roadblocks in the area.

Her family has said they remain hopeful after police leading the investigation refused to rule out a “criminal element”.

Nóra is still missing, and she is very vulnerable, and we need to do everything we can to bring her home

The Irish-French family, which has lived in London for 20 years, issued a statement welcoming “the assistance of the French, British and Irish police”.

“We are completely overwhelmed by the support we have received from all over the world,” they said.

“And we ask everyone to keep Nóra in their thoughts, and to continue to support the ongoing search for her.

“Nora is still missing, and she is very vulnerable, and we need to do everything we can to bring her home.”- Press Association

READ MORE

Latest: Cork man tells of moment lightning struck his home as thousands remain without power

More on this topic

Why growing chervil or 'gourmet parsley' offers many tasty benefitsWhy growing chervil or 'gourmet parsley' offers many tasty benefits

Raising the bar: The Morgan is a breath of fresh air in Temple BarRaising the bar: The Morgan is a breath of fresh air in Temple Bar

Album review: Bon Iver's i,i is a joyfully experimental recordAlbum review: Bon Iver's i,i is a joyfully experimental record

Professionals say they are confused by parental leave lawsProfessionals say they are confused by parental leave laws

Nora QuoirinMissing personMalaysia

More in this Section

Coroner concludes fisherman's death involving trawler door was 'unfortunate accident' that was 'preventable'Coroner concludes fisherman's death involving trawler door was 'unfortunate accident' that was 'preventable'

45% of population covered by health insurance45% of population covered by health insurance

Law change urged as migrant women overwhelmingly convicted of brothel keepingLaw change urged as migrant women overwhelmingly convicted of brothel keeping

Call for protests at meat processing plant to be called offCall for protests at meat processing plant to be called off


Lifestyle

Children as young as six are suffering from stress. Claire Spreadbury talks to Dr Preethi Daniel about the warning signs, and how you can help.Worried about your child’s mental health? Here’s how to spot the early signs

In its final year at Dun Laoghaire Harbour, Beatyard provided a convenient and mud-free setting, along with some great music, writes Ed Power.Beatyard review: A convenient and mud-free setting with some great music

The latest news on events happening in the art and antiques world.Art and antiques update

Microdosing — taking a tiny amount of mood-altering LSD or magic mushrooms — is seemingly on the increase. Should we be worried, asks Helen O’Callaghan.Mind altering: Is mircodosing safe?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 07, 2019

  • 2
  • 3
  • 7
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »