Latest: Police checking phone and email records of resort staff as search for Nóra Quoirin continues

Latest: Malaysian police say they are checking the phone and email records of staff at the resort from which an Irish teenager went missing.

Nóra Quoirin has not been seen since Sunday morning.

In a police update this afternoon, Malaysian authorities confirmed that they are re-checking the resort where Nóra Quoirin was last seen.

It was also confirmed that they are checking the phones and emails of the people who work there.

The 15-year-old who has special needs was last seen on Sunday morning south of Kuala Lumpur.

Her family maintain that she has been abducted but Malaysian police are still treating it as a missing persons case.

Journalist Sumisha Naidu, who was at the police update, says they are giving the resort itself another look.

"They are revisiting areas that they have already looked at and are paying closer attention to areas around the resort," said Ms Naidu.

"At the same time, photos of Nóra and flyers have been distributed by police personnel to people in the area."

Over 260 people are now part of the search, as well as sniffer dogs and helicopters.

A loudspeaker with Nóra's mother's voice on it is being used as part of the search, with Meabh Quoirin calling out for her daughter.

Police joined hundreds of residents in special prayers to aid the search and rescue operations for Nora earlier this morning.

Update 7am: A voice recording of the mother of an Irish girl missing in Malaysia has been played in dense forest near where she disappeared on Sunday.

Meabh Quoirin says “Nóra darling, Nóra I love you, Mum is here,” on the recording.

Nóra, who has special needs, disappeared from the Dusun forest eco-resort in southern Negeri Sembilan state.

A search team of 200 is using megaphone-amplified recordings of Nóra’s close family members. Nóra Quoirin is missing in Malaysia (Lucie Blackman Trust/PA)

Police are due to provide a further update on the search for missing Irish teenager Nóra Quoirin later this morning.

Police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop told Malaysian publication The Star that Ms Quoirin’s voice was used first as she is closest to Nóra.

He also said the missing 15-year-old’s family members are not part of the search operations for security reasons.

Mr Mohamad said Nóra was believed to have climbed out of her resort room window.

“An able-bodied or normal person would be weak by the fifth day, and that is why we need to find the victim as soon as possible,” he said.

Nóra’s photograph is being handed out at roadblocks in the area.

Her family has said they remain hopeful after police leading the investigation refused to rule out a “criminal element”.

Nóra is still missing, and she is very vulnerable, and we need to do everything we can to bring her home

The Irish-French family, which has lived in London for 20 years, issued a statement welcoming “the assistance of the French, British and Irish police”.

“We are completely overwhelmed by the support we have received from all over the world,” they said.

“And we ask everyone to keep Nóra in their thoughts, and to continue to support the ongoing search for her.

“Nora is still missing, and she is very vulnerable, and we need to do everything we can to bring her home.”- Press Association