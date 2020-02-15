Latest: Orange weather warning to affect nine counties tomorrow; 3k homes and businesses without power

Update 1.45pm: A status orange warning for wind has been issued for nine more counties.

The warning comes into effect tomorrow and applies to counties Cork, Kerry, Clare, Limerick, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

Winds in those counties could reach speeds of up to 120km/h.

The warning is valid from 10am to 10pm tomorrow.

It comes as an orange warning was issued for Wexford and Waterford until 8pm tonight where winds could gust up to 120 km/h.

Meanwhile, status yellow wind and rain warnings are in place for the rest of the country until 8pm and 9pm today respectively.

Over 3,000 homes and businesses across the country are without power following the arrival of Storm Dennis.

The worst affected area is in Macroom, County Cork where 1,400 have lost electricity, while in Clonee in Meath a further 500 have no power.

The ESB says crews are working to fix the problems.

A small number of flights to and from Dublin Airport have been cancelled today due to Storm Dennis.

There may also be some further delays as the day continues, and intending passengers are advised to check with their airline before heading to the airport.

This afternoon's Stena ferry sailing from Rosslare to Cherbourg has been cancelled along with all sailings from Fishguard - and this evening's Stena sailing from Holyhead to Dublin has been delayed by 90 minutes.

Irish Ferries' evening service is currently expected to sail on time.

Earlier: Wind warning upgraded to orange for Wexford and Waterford

Update 10.50am: Met Éireann has issued a status orange warning for wind for two counties in the south-east as Storm Dennis moves across Ireland.

The orange alert is in place for Wexford and Waterford until 8pm tonight where winds could gust up to 120 km/h.

Status yellow wind and rain warnings are in place for the rest of the country until 8pm and 9pm respectively.

Earlier: Drivers urged to be cautious on roads as Storm Dennis arrives

Update 7.07am: The Road Safety Authority is urging motorists to be extremely careful today as Storm Dennis arrives.

Gusts of up to 100km/hr and up to 30mm of rain are forecast in parts of Ireland in the coming days.

Met Éireann is warning of potential flooding as the severe winds and rain combine.

A status-yellow warning for wind will be in place until 9pm, while a status-yellow rain warning will last until at least 8pm.

The RSA's Brian Farrell says people should only drive if absolutely necessary.

"In heavy rain, visibility is reduced, the ability to stop your vehicle compared to normal, dry conditions is reduced," he said.

"It's important for you to slow down, it's important for you to keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front.

"There's a chance of spot flooding, especially in coastal areas and also off national routes on country roads where there may be a dip in the road and there's a risk of water ponding."