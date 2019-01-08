Latest: Murder investigation underway following discovery of body in Louth

A murder investigation has been launched following the discovery of a body in Louth this morning.

A 57-year-old Polish woman was found dead at her home in Clonmore, Ardee at half past 11.

A 32-year-old man was arrested a number of hours later and is being detained at Drogheda Garda Station.

Gardaí say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with their investigation.

Supt. Des McTiernan says they are interested in a number of locations they believe the suspect visited.

He said: "We have a number of other scenes that we have a significant interest in.

"One is in the Bridge St area of the town, another one is in the Cherry Brooke Estate within Ardee and then one in Drumconrath in the Mandistown area of that townland.

Gardai at the house on the Clonmore Estate, Ardee, Co. Louth, where the body of a woman was found this morning. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

