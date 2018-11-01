Home»Breaking News»ireland

Latest: Murder investigation launched after man, 32, stabbed to death in Kildare

Thursday, November 01, 2018 - 04:22 PM

Latest: A murder investigation has been launched after a father-of-three died following a stabbing incident in Co Kildare.

The 32-year-old was stabbed numerous times at around 5.30am this morning following a row on Duke Street in Athy.

A house party had been going on nearby and a group of young men were in the area at the time and quickly left the scene after the stabbing.

The victim, who lived in the nearby village of Nurney, was taken to the Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise but lost his fight for life this afternoon.

Gardai are now asking anyone with information, particularly the young men who fled the scene, to come forward and help them with their investigations.

A partially burnt out car on Woodstock Street in Athy, Co Kildare that is linked to a fatal stabbing in the town. Photo: Laura Hutton/Collins

Earlier: Man critical in hospital after stabbing in Kildare

A man is in hospital after a stabbing in Co. Kildare this morning.

Gardaí in Athy have said they are investigating the serious assault that took place on Duke Street, Athy in the early hours of this morning

A man in his early 30s received serious stab wounds and has been removed to Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise where his condition is described as critical.

The scene has been preserved for a forensic examination and investigations are ongoing.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

stabbingcrime

Related Articles

‘Screaming and shouting heard’ before teenager stabbed to death

Gardaí continue to quiz woman over fatal stabbing

Woman arrested over fatal stabbing in Macroom

Woman arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of Timmy Foley in Cork

More in this Section

Dublin Fire Brigade responds to hundreds of fire-related calls

Psychoactive drugs not being detected in Northern Ireland's prisons, watchdog says

Record 9,055 patients on trolleys in October

The Lotto results are in...


Breaking Stories

5 things it’s only ok to do at the airport

Lung Cancer awareness: Are you aware of these 5 subtle symptoms?

International Stout Day: 7 things you need to know about this dark beer

‘Midaxi’ skirts are big news for autumn – here’s how to style this tricky trend

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 31, 2018

    • 6
    • 15
    • 20
    • 29
    • 38
    • 44
    • 41

Full Lotto draw results »