Latest: Murder investigation launched after father of three, 34, stabbed to death in Kildare

Latest: A murder investigation has been launched after a father-of-three died following a stabbing incident in Co Kildare.

The 34-year-old was stabbed numerous times at around 5.30am this morning following a row on Duke Street in Athy.

A house party had been going on nearby and a group of young men were in the area at the time and quickly left the scene after the stabbing.

The victim, who lived in the nearby village of Nurney, was taken to the Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise but lost his fight for life this afternoon.

His car was found partially burnt out nearby.

Gardai are now asking anyone with information, particularly the young men who fled the scene, to come forward and help them with their investigations.

A partially burnt out car on Woodstock Street in Athy, Co Kildare that is linked to a fatal stabbing in the town. Photo: Laura Hutton/Collins

Earlier: Man critical in hospital after stabbing in Kildare

A man is in hospital after a stabbing in Co. Kildare this morning.

Gardaí in Athy have said they are investigating the serious assault that took place on Duke Street, Athy in the early hours of this morning

A man in his early 30s received serious stab wounds and has been removed to Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise where his condition is described as critical.

The scene has been preserved for a forensic examination and investigations are ongoing.

Digital Desk